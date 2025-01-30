New EU Ambassador Seeks Stronger Ties With Nigeria

Share

The new European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, has called for stronger ties that will further propel EU-Nigeria partnership to a higher pedestal.

Mignot, while addressing a press conference in Lagos, said his mission in Nigeria is to “inform, propose and implement the decisions made by EU leaders to strengthen our partnership.”

He added that “EU’s interest is to see Nigeria consolidate its role as an anchor of stability in Africa and progress on its path towards a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future, resting on a robust democracy and allowing all citizens to enjoy their fundamental rights.”

Speaking on how to achieve a stronger tie with Nigeria, the new EU Ambassador suggested a better structured economic relation and dialogue to address and remove the issues that hamper more investment and trade.

He said: “We can also improve on the relationship through the Global Gateway investment agenda, focusing more on creating jobs and opportunities, especially for young people in Nigeria.

“Building on Nigeria’s entrepreneurship in sectors such as green economy, digital, agri-food and health.

This is actually already an ongoing work. “Special attention to the North of the country where there are specific needs, but also a great sense of entrepreneurship, as I could witness during my recent trip to the North-East, and we have a package of ongoing and new projects there.

“Science, technology and investment agreement to foster projects and opportunities in higher education and research. Further strengthen our engagement in peace and security, responding better to Nigeria needs and expectations.

“On all issues, we want to partner more closely with the Nigeria authorities at the federal and local levels, listen to their expectations, strategies and needs, but also listen to civil society and the young (Youth Sounding Board),” he added.

Mignot, while noting that the EU is by far Nigeria’s largest trading and investment partner, disclosed that the EU was Nigeria’s top trading partner in 2023, with 28 per cent of its total trade.

