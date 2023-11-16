New Era Girls’ Secondary School, Lagos To Hold 75th Anniversary

The alumni association of the New Era Girls’ Secondary School, Lagos has revealed a line-up of events to mark the 75th anniversary of their alma mater.

The President, of New Era Girls’ Secondary School, Lagos, Mrs Adenike Bankole alongside the association’s General Secretary, Mrs Folashade Ladiju; its Public Relations Officer, Mrs Rainat Ajibike Onigbanjo and the entire anniversary committee, disclosed the association’s plans through a statement released and made available to journalists on Thursday.

The statement added that the 75th-anniversary celebration of their alma mater will take off on Friday, 17th November 2023 with the commissioning of the newly renovated Hall, Lady Kofoworola Aina Ademola Hall, workout workout with a dance instructor will come up on Saturday between 7.3010 and 10 am. Also, on the same Saturday afternoon, a Basketball novelty match would be played by the Junior and Secondary School between 10 am and 12 noon.

The statement also intimated that the climax of the event would be on, Sunday, Nov 19th, with a thanksgiving session and love feast reception.

According to the statement, the Muslim prayer session will come up between 12 and 12.10 pm, the whole Christian Prayer session is fixed for 12.20 pm and 12.30 pm.