New Era Girls Secondary School Alumni Elects New Exco

The Alumni Association of New Era Girls Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos has secured government nod to build a campus for the school. This was revealed after members elected new officers to run its affairs for the next two years.

Omobola Sadiq, was elected as National President while Mrs. Rianat Ajibike Onigbanjo emerged as National Vice President. The election, which was held at the Lady Kofoworola Ademola Hall, located on the premises of their matter, was supervised by the group’s electoral committee.

In her acceptance speech, Sadiq commended the outgoing executive, as well as the electoral committee for providing a level playing ground and conducive atmosphere for participants in the elections and pledged that her team would further the legacy of the outgone executive towards the success of the