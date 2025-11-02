New Era Girls Applaud Oshoala For S.H.E Plays Initiative

The students of the New Era Girls Junior and Senior Secondary School, Surulere, have applauded Super Falcons’ star, Asisat Oshoala, after taking part in one of her S.H.E Plays programme, through her academy, Asisat Oshoala Academy recently in Lagos.

The programme that has seen more than six schools within the Surulere metropolis of Lagos State, is part of the former Liverpool striker’s continued effort to promote grassroots football and empower young girls through sport and education.

Speaking during the event at the New Era School, the principals of both the junior and senior schools described Oshoala as a big role model while also calling on her to come again to the school as only a few of the students have the opportunity to be part of the programme.

“We’re very happy because it’s the first time such a thing has happened. We are so close to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, but when it comes to sporting events, we are not recognised,” the principal of the junior school, Mrs, Roseline Omotosho, said. “Even as girls, we have students who have been going to competitions, and they’ve been winning, and I’m sure with the S.H.E Plays programme, the sky is their limit.

“We are really grateful to her (Oshoala), for what she has done because not everyone will want to do this. It’s a good thing she’s doing, and I’m sure the girls on their own will keep praying for her.” Some of the participants who also spoke with journalists present said they have learnt a lot and appreciate Oshoala for her efforts.

In his remark, the director of the academy, Oluwaseun Savage, said they still have one more outing for the year while also calling on corporate bodies to come and support the initiative which will help them to take it to more parts of the state.