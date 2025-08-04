New Era Begins As ITTF Africa Youth Cup Debuts In Lagos

A new chapter in African table tennis unfolds as the inaugural ITTF Africa Youth Cup takes centre stage today at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, Nigeria.

As the final event in the 2025 Festival of Table Tennis, this two-day tournament will showcase the continent’s brightest U-15 and U-19 talents, competing for ITTF ranking points and attractive prize money.

Over the past three weeks, Lagos has played host to three major international tournaments – the ITTF Africa West Regional Championships, WTT Contender Lagos, and the ITTF Africa Youth Championships.

The ITTF Africa Youth Cup now brings this thrilling series to a close, marking a significant milestone in the sport’s development across Africa.

The roots of this growth trace back to 2013, when then-Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola, approved the hosting of the Lagos International Sports Classics, with table tennis as a flagship event.