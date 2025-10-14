New Enugu Group Backs Mbah’s Transition To APC

A prominent socio-political group in Enugu State, New Enugu Group, has declared full support for Governor Peter Mbah’s decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as a bold and strategic step to link the state to the federal government for enhanced development opportunities.

Speaking at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, during the official ceremony where President Bola Tinubu and members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) presented the party’s flag to Governor Mbah, the convener of the group, Barr. Henry Okeke, praised the governor for his “visionary and courageous decision.”

Okeke said the transition marked a decisive break from the past and the beginning of a new political era in Enugu State. He emphasized that the alignment with the ruling party would unlock federal attention and investments long denied the state.

“We declare full support for our capable governor and an icon of the New Enugu State as he takes this bold, historic step to connect our state to the Progressive Government at the centre. We align fully with His Excellency in this new dawn,” Okeke said.

The group assured that its members, spanning all 260 electoral wards in the state, would remain committed to mobilizing support for Governor Mbah under the APC banner.

“His achievements in just two years have been unprecedented. With this alignment, Enugu will witness more jobs, more opportunities, and accelerated development,” Okeke added.

Governor Mbah, who officially announced the state’s transition from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC, said the move was motivated by growing public demand to connect Enugu to the national grid of governance, facilitating greater federal collaboration and development.

The event, attended by APC national leaders, governors, stakeholders, and former PDP members, was described as a watershed moment in the political history of Enugu State.