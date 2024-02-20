New Enugu City: No home demolished, land grabbers creating problems, says Govt

The Enugu State Government has faulted claims of demolitions and forceful ejections of residents of Nchatancha Nike, one of the many communities affected by the ongoing construction of New Enugu City, a smart city flagged off by Governor Peter Mbah in October. It blamed the protests and disturbances, including yesterday’s attack on a bulldozer at the construction site, on land grabbers in the community, who sell portions of the already acquired and gazetted lands to unsuspected buyers, saying some culprits were already in the security net.

It said that although affected communities were already served a notice years ago when the land acquisitions began by previous governments, Mbah’s administration was approaching the mega project with a human face by ensuring that compensations and proper relocations were done before any demolitions. The Secretary to Enugu State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, made the clarifications yesterday during a site visit with journalists at Nchatancha Nike where a bulldozer was attacked. He vowed that government would not be deterred in its determination to actualise the first phase of the New City in 24 months as already agreed with the China Communication Construction Company, CCCC, in October.