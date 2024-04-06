New Electricity Tariff’ll Worsen Nigerians’ Woes, Push Inflation – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the new electricity tariff announced by the Federal Government will worsen the suffering of Nigerians.

Atiku in a statement, regretted that the increase came at a time when Nigerians are going through excruciating difficulties occasioned by the withdrawal of subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS) and floating of the domestic currency.

“The government has not successfully dealt with the pains associated with the implementation of those measures, and now this,” he stated.

He warned that the hike would create more difficulties for the citizens as inflationary pressures would rise.

According to Atiku, the manufacturing sector would be impacted negatively, because “Not only are they paying higher interest rates on their bank loans but also paying more for diesel, paying higher wages as a result of the new minimum wage.”

The former vice president said President Bola Tinubu is pushing the nation’s economy into a deeper crisis, and noted that his reforms are without a human face.

“It is important that we understand the root cause of the inefficiencies in the power sector before unleashing another dose of reforms,” he said.

Atiku stated that it is to revisit the privatisation exercise that produced the distribution companies (DisCOs), adding that President Tinubu should hold the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for improved service delivery.

He called for the sequencing of the electricity reforms, as well as the implementation of the measures to mitigate the pains of the masses.