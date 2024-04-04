New Electricity Tariff: 15% Of 12m Users To Pay N225/kw From N66

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved the increase of electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification. NERC’s Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, disclosed this during a media briefing in Abuja yesterday. He states that the increase will see the customers pay N225 kilowatt per hour from the current N66 – a roughly 300 per cent hike. According to him, the customers under Band A are those who enjoy 20 hours of electricity supply daily.

He added these customers represent 15 per cent of the 12 million electricity customers in the country. Oseni also said the Commission had also downgraded some customers on the Band A to Band B due to non-fulfilment of the required hours of electricity provided by the electricity distribution company. He said: “We currently have 800 feeders that are categorised as Band A, but it will now be reduced to under 500. This means that 17 per cent now qualify as Band A feeders. These feeders only service 15 per cent of total electricity customers connected to the feeders.

“The Commission has issued an order which is titled: ‘April supplementary order’ and the Commission allows 235 kilowatt per hour.” Meanwhile, the spokespersons of the distribution companies that spoke to New Telegraph said they had not gotten any official directive or communication as per the tariff review. One of them, who is the Head, Corporate Communications, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (EEDC), Mr Emeka Ezeh, speaking with New Telegraph, said the disco had yet to receive any official communication from NERC on the tariff review.

He said that the disco has not yet effected any tariff review, adding that it is the order from NERC that will make it to activate the review based on the directive and rationale. He said: “The whole thing, for now, is speculative, because we have not gotten the order from NERC. Until we get the order from NERC, we will take it as speculative. It is only the order that authorises the discos to review tariffs and the order contains the rationale behind the review. So as we speak now, I have not seen any order. EEDC has not gotten any order on the tariff review.

So. Everything is still speculative. “It is the order that will activate everything, EEDC cannot go and increase tariffs when the order has not come. We have not gotten the order. Once we get the order, we will implement it.” However, the electricity tariff hike is bound to pile more pressure on millions of Nigerians who are still struggling to come to terms with the removal of fuel subsidy last year and the floating of the naira against the dollar which saw the local currency crash and cost of goods and services go up.