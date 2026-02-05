New Electoral Law, Plot By APC To Perpetuate Rigging – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has kicked against some provisions contained in the Electoral Act, 2026, passed on Wednesday by the Senate.

ADC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, regretted the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-dominated 10th Senate to reject critical provisions that would have strengthened the credibility, transparency, and integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

The opposition party alleged that the rejection of electronic transmission of election results from polling units is an attempt by the APC to undermine the will of the Nigerian people and manipulate future elections.

ADC also noted that the Senate voted against key reforms that would have allowed for the electronic download of voter cards from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) website.

The party condemned the decision of the Senate to reduce the notice period for elections and shorten the timeline for the publication of candidates from 150 days to 60 days.

According to the ADC, the “proposed provisions were intended to provide the necessary safeguards against electoral abuse and to restore voter confidence in the electoral process.”

The party, however, said that “what the Senate has done amounts to tampering with the laws to expand opportunities for rigging and foist logistical nightmares on INEC that will make future elections even less efficient.”

ADC accused the ruling party of exploiting its majority status in the National Assembly to tamper with the law and lay the ground for all manner of malpractice.

“Nigerians are well aware that the APC is mortally afraid of subjecting itself to free and fair elections because of the unprecedented suffering it has visited on ordinary Nigerians, but no one expected it to go this far in mutilating our nation’s electoral laws,” the party stated.

The opposition party added that by rejecting critical reforms meant to improve the conduct of elections, “the APC has betrayed its lack of confidence and has shown its desire to cling to power by all means, including legislative tampering.”

It called on all well-meaning Nigerians to hold the APC accountable for actions that continue to weaken democracy and erode public trust in the electoral system, urging Nigerians to reject the Act.

“We also call on the Conference Committee on the Electoral Act to reject the Senate’s submission.

“We urge the Committee to pass amendments that align with democratic principles and truly reflect the will and aspirations of the Nigerian people,” the ADC demanded.