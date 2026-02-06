A stalwart of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Buba Galadima, has faulted key provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, warning that recent amendments could weaken Nigeria’s democracy, undermine electoral integrity and pave the way for manipulation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Galadima, who spoke on “Frontline“, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, monitored by New Telegraph, criticised the reduction of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) statutory timeline for election preparations, describing it as unrealistic and counter-productive.

“Even if you calculate backwards, INEC could not meet the 360-day timeline, not to mention a shorter one. You are creating unnecessary pressure that can only lead to chaos,” he said.

Galadima also condemned the National Assembly for retaining discretionary powers for INEC on electronic transmission of results, arguing that it opens the system to abuse. “They never expunged that provision. They only left it at the discretion of INEC, which is creating room for rigging. The Senate is only wise by half.

“They want to shift responsibility to INEC, but INEC is appointed by the executive, and you know for sure that it is what the executive wants that INEC will likely do,” he stated.

Galadima accused lawmakers of passing the new electoral law for self-serving reasons rather than national interest, saying, “We thought that each time we pass an electoral bill, it would improve on the last one. But this one is clearly for personal protection by the Senate.

There is no innovation in it. They could as well have left the 2022 Electoral Act intact instead of bastardising it for what they envisage to do in 2027,” he said.

While also questioning INEC’s capacity to act independently, noting that the commission lacks the institutional leverage to resist political pressure, the politician said, “This INEC doesn’t even have the leverage to call anybody to order. That clearly indicates what this INEC is likely to do in the next election,” he warned.

On the role of the judiciary, Galadima decried what he described as growing judicial interference in internal party affairs, calling it damaging to democracy and the legal profession.

“A justice of the Supreme Court once warned judges against interfering in party politics. It is a disgrace that judges now take partisan positions, like what happened in Ibadan,” he said.

The NNPP stalwart dismissed claims that electronic voting and transmission were unworkable in Nigeria, insisting that technology had advanced enough to make the process seamless.

“In these days of technology, there is nothing you cannot do. What happened before was not accidental; it was a deliberate glitch. If we want electronic voting and transmission, it is possible.

“Other countries even offered Nigeria satellite coverage free of charge because they wanted free and fair elections, but the government refused because they wanted to manipulate the system,” he alleged.

Galadima further accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using state institutions to weaken opposition parties and force political realignments.

He said, “This government and the APC are stifling opposition. They are using the judiciary, the National Assembly, and agencies like the EFCC, ICPC and DSS to coerce opposition figures,” he claimed. Recent defections to the ruling party were not driven by good governance or economic performance.

“It is not because the APC has provided education or repaired the economy. In fact, they destroyed the economy. People are defecting because they committed an offence and do not want to be asked questions.

“But Nigerians are not fools,” he added, while calling for greater public vigilance. He also urged citizens to actively engage in governance and resist policies that threaten democracy.

“Every citizen must have an opinion and must have the right to accept or reject any act of government. Democracy can only survive if the people defend it,” Galadima said.