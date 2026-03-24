New Electoral Guidelines’ll End Imposition Of Unpopular Candidates – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has reviewed the 2022 Electoral Regulations and Guidelines to sanitise party primaries and end the era of opaque processes that impose unpopular candidates on the electorate.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, SAN, at a meeting with Chairmen and Secretaries of the registered political parties in Abuja on Tuesday, said the commission recognises the critical role of primary elections in the political system, and therefore, outlined procedures that uphold fairness and transparency within political parties.

Prof. Amupitan explained that the commission conducted the review clause-by-clause to ensure they are not only legally airtight but operationally in sync with the new Act, adding that the aim is to align the regulations with the recently enacted Electoral Act of 2026.

According to him, the review was guided by empirical data, specifically findings from the Political Party Performance Index (PPPI).

“This diagnostic tool, developed with the support of the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), highlighted a disturbing gap between party constitutions and grassroots realities,” the INEC Chairman stated.

Prof. Amupitan noted that credible elections begin with the transparency of the processes that produce the candidates, and called for “more transparent, fair, and equitable electoral landscape for all stakeholders involved.”

He added that there are guidelines to govern the day-to-day functioning of political parties, ensuring compliance with the laws and promoting accountability.

The INEC Chairman disclosed that the review included established standards regarding the financing of political activities, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in managing party funds and campaign expenses.

He called on the party leaders to see the reviews not as a restriction, but as a safeguard, and expressed the hope that by sharpening these rules, “we are protecting the sovereign will of the Nigerian people from the point of nomination to the final declaration of results.”

Prof. Amupitan also urged them to see these regulations as an opportunity to create an electoral environment that not only reflects the aspirations of the people but also serves as a testament to collective commitment to democratic governance.

“Let us approach this consultation with the rigour our democracy deserves.

“INEC remains a neutral umpire, but we are no longer passive observers to the erosion of democratic values.

“Together, let us build an electoral ecosystem where the rules are clear, the playing field is level, and the outcome is beyond reproach,” he pleaded.