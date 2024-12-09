New Eagles Coach To Get Short-Term Offer

Share

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to appoint a new head coach for the Super Eagles in January, following clearance from the National Sports làCommission (NSC).

Our correspondent learnt that the new coach will be handed a short-term contract with a primary focus on leading the team through the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

A source said, “The NFF has secured the clearance from the National Sport Commission (NSC) to hire a foreign coach. The new man should be appointed in January but his initial contract will cover just the World Cup qualifiers.”

“In an effort to streamline the process, the NFF has emphasized that the coach’s contract will only be extended if the Eagles successfully qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Should the team fail to secure a spot in the global tournament, the federation plans to hire a new manager ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is set to take place in December.” The Eagles are sitting fifth on the table after picking just three points from four matches.

