New Eagles Coach: NFF Technical C’ttee Meets Today

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) T e c h n i c a l Committee is set to meet today in Abuja to decide on appointing a new foreign coach for the Super Eagles.

The meeting, which starts at noon, is seen as critical in Nigeria’s bid to salvage the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifying campaign.

Although the identity of the potential coach has not been revealed, it is clear that the NFF is eager to make this appointment quickly. The Super Eagles face a tough challenge in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Their campaign so far has been disappointing, as they sit second from the bottom in their group with just three points from four matches.

This poor performance has cost them nine crucial points, putting their qualification hopes in serious jeopardy.

“There is no more time to waste; a decision must now be made on a new foreign coach for the Super Eagles,” a top official told SCORE NIGERIA.

The qualifiers will resume in March 2025, starting with an away game against Rwanda, followed by a home match against Zimbabwe, the group’s bottom team.

