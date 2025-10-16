New Digital Trustmark Aims To Bolster Confidence In Nigeria’s Online Economy

In a significant move to enhance cybersecurity and public trust, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has announced the upcoming launch of the Nigerian Digital Trustmark Seal.

The initiative, unveiled during a press conference commemorating Cybersecurity Awareness Month, is designed to verify the authenticity of online platforms and protect consumers from fraudulent websites.

NITDA Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, stated that the seal will serve as a visible indicator of legitimacy, allowing citizens to easily distinguish genuine websites from cloned ones used for theft and fraud. Inuwa emphasised that the digital economy is Nigeria’s fastest-growing sector but noted that increased digitization brings new risks.

“Technology is a double-edged sword and while good actors use it to drive efficiency, bad actors exploit it to cause harm and erode public trust,” he said. The Trustmark was co-created with the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to directly address these challenges.

The Director General framed the project as part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on rebuilding public trust through inclusive governance. He highlighted that the initiative encourages public-private collaboration to create a safer digital environment.

Representatives from NACCIMA and GIZ praised the effort, with NACCIMA advisor, Mr Suleiman Audu, calling it a “timely and impactful effort” that will help Nigerian SMEs regain customer confidence and become more competitive globally.

Director of NITDA’s Cybersecurity Department, Dr Mohammed Lawan, described the Trustmark as a major milestone, calling trust “the currency of the digital economy.” He announced that NITDA will soon roll out nationwide stakeholder engagements, capacitybuilding workshops, and sensitisation programmes to drive adoption of the new seal.