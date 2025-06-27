New Deal: Ronaldo To Earn £178m Yearly, £80,000 Per Goal, 15% Ownership Of Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday signed a new contract with his Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr, and the terms of the deal have left tongues wagging.

According to The Sun, UK the Portuguese football legend is set to earn a staggering £178 million per year, which amounts to around £3.4 million every week.

This makes it one of the most lucrative contracts ever offered to a professional athlete. Beyond his weekly wages, the deal includes a wide range of bonuses and personal perks.

Upon signing the contract, Ronaldo received a £24.5 million signing bonus. This figure will increase to £38 million if he chooses to continue into the second year of the agreement.

For every goal he scores, Ronaldo will earn a bonus of £80,000. This reward increases by 20% in his second year at the club.

Moreover, every assist he provides will bring in another £40,000, which will also see a 20% increase if he stays beyond the first year. Team achievements are also richly rewarded under this new deal. Ronaldo will receive an £8 million bonus if AlNassr win the Saudi Pro League title.

Should he end the season as the league’s top scorer, he will earn another £4 million.

Furthermore, if Al-Nassr qualify for and go on to win the Asian Champions League, Ronaldo will receive a bonus of £6.5 million.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the contract is that it grants Ronaldo 15% ownership of Al-Nassr, a stake estimated to be worth £33 million.

The club has also committed to securing up to £60 million in sponsorship deals for him, involving Saudi and other Asian companies, further boosting his earnings from the partnership.