New Dawn Mentality: PFN urges members to embrace reconciliation

The Lagos Pastors and Ministers Conference organised by the state chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) was indeed a time of sober reflection and reawakening for the reconciliation and ‘New Dawn’ agenda of the present leadership inaugurated in August.

At the well-attended event held at the Household of David, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, the PFN Lagos Chairman, Pastor Yemi Davids emphasised the essence of organising such a conference with speakers including Pastor Wale Adefarasin, Pastor David Ogbueli and Apostle Joshua Selman.

The programme according to Davids, Senior Pastor of Global Impact Church was dedicated to leadership development, spiritual growth and community outreach aimed at strengthening pastoral networks, boosting church effectiveness and uniting diverse churches in the body of Christ.

Davids made known that the wellness of the leaders is a prerequisite for the wellness of the followers.

Speaking with the media, he stated: “It is a new dawn; we believe that God wants to do something new and we believe that it starts with leadership. It is like the head, you know, the head directs what happens in the body.

“That was why we said let us have a pastors and ministers meeting where we as leaders can talk to ourselves, encourage ourselves, and see how we align with the new dawn mentality.

“We have leaders, who represented the various provinces in Lagos, and pastors that are not currently in PFN were also invited, and I saw a lot of them in the crowd.”

He also acknowledged that the speakers were able to hit the core areas the new leadership is working on, including character, love, relevance to the Nigerian society, and impacts on host communities especially through good works.

“Apostle Selman said something about good works, that there are some people that will never hear the gospel until they see what we are doing. I think that is where our country is at now, where they don’t want to hear the preachers. Just do something.

“So we are encouraging good works, there are many things we are already doing, but we want to communicate it well…”

Meanwhile, Selman spoke mainly on four areas – world evangelism, discipleship, community social responsibility (CSR) and programmes to build men/people.

He noted that the church has not been doing a very good job and that the means to break evangelism barriers(which could include tech innovation) should be of concern, as much work still needs to be done in the area of evangelism/world evangelisation.

Saying also, that statistics show that out of over 8 billion people in the world, a little over 2.6 billion profess Christianity, of which some are not true Christians.

On discipleship, he challenged church leaders to stop maintaining members and stop preaching sermons without value, to start developing quality believers and raising witnesses.

He also urged gospel singers not to write meaningless songs.

In terms of CSR, he expressed pain that most churches waste harvest opportunities when they do not preach God’s word while engaging in CSR.

He also encouraged churches not to be in isolation but to relate more with host communities and meet needs. While referencing that Southwest churches may not know what those in the north go through, he stated: “You will know the relevance of community when there is a crisis.”

On building men, he noted the danger of prioritising erecting edifices over well-structured bible-based practices and building wholesome Christians.

“If you build structures more than you are building men, you are failing…we must go back and rebuild the formula for building believers…a man of God who is a lazy person should resign from ministry,” Selman stated.

On the importance of letting emotional wounds get healed, he said:”There are leaders who are not healed that is why we insult our elders. The cure is not reconciliation, the cure is healing…Most of those that have anger don’t have growth.”

Selman further encouraged the leaders to avoid emotional carelessness, indiscipline, hatred, jealousy, extra-biblical activities, wanting to succeed alone, lust and harassing members to collect things from them.

