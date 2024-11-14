New Dawn In Edo As Okpebholo Takes Charge

Share

‘A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim is fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves’ – Lao Tzu.

‘It is better to lead from behind and to put others in front, especially when you celebrate victory when nice things occur. You take the frontline when there is danger. Then people will appreciate your leadership’- Nelson Mandela.

The quote by Lao Tzu; the semi-legendary ancient Chinese philosopher and that of Madiba aptly described the person and personality of the man that was sworn in as the governor of Edo state on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Senator Monday Okpebholo’s mien and calm disposition has been mistaken for weakness by the opposition.

What others term as weakness is the strongest trait of Senator Monday Okpebholo. The ability to be calm, focused and compassionate are the hallmarks of true leadership. Edo people are lucky to have a man who is not interested in the normal shenanigans associated with Nigerian politics.

He is a complete gentleman. For those who question his intellect because of his refusal to bandy words with his detractors, Senator Okpebholo believes more in getting the work done than wasting time defending obvious lies and getting distracted from the work at hand. Monday Okpebholo is 54 years old and was born on August 29, 1970.

He is a graduate of Business Administration from the University of Abuja; and also holds a Master’s degree in Policy and Leadership from the same institution. Okpebholo who won the Edo state central senatorial district seat under APC on February 25, 2023 is a man to watch.

That victory was particularly outstanding because he broke the 24-year rule of the PDP in the zone. Before going into the Edo governorship race, he was the Senate Committee Chairman on Procurement which is one of the highest committees in the senate which goes to testify to his brilliance and capabilities as a leader.

He sponsored the bill on the Agriculture Research Council of Nigeria Act (Amendment) 2023 and has dug several boreholes, reconstruction of class rooms, re-electrification projects and others as part of constituency projects in just one year.

Congratulations to all Edo State indigenes, lovers, friends and residents as we are all set to witness a mega turnaround in the development of the ancient state.

Now that we have a leader who is ready to work; we know that the perennial flooding and erosion that has defied solution will be tackled by this quiet achiever.

Okpebholo is an entrepreneur with investments in hospitality, ICT, oil and gas and construction and will bring his wealth of experience to bear on the state.

He needs the support of all Nigerians to achieve this. It was Lao Tzu who said that: “He who conquers others is strong; he who conquers himself is mighty.”

Senator Monday Okpebholo has mastered himself and he is set to master Edo State, bringing the needed investors to make Edo State a sought-after destination for business and tourism.

Share

Please follow and like us: