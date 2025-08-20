New Customs Licensing Framework Rattles Agents

The proposed operational licencing fee for customs agents, chandlers and bonded terminal operators by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) scheduled to take effect from January 2026 has sparked controversy as they fear that many operators would be sent out of business, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Recently, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) embarked on consultations with stakeholders on the review of licence renewal fee for customs agents as part of efforts to strengthen professionalism and regulatory efficiency in the freight forwarding sector in compliance with the ongoing reforms in the port industry.

The decision was unveiled by the service in line with its statutory mandate in Sections 103 to 107 of the NCS Act, 2023 at a high-level stakeholders’ engagement with executives of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) and Customs Consultative Committee (CCC) in Abuja.

Specifically, the service explained that the licensing of customs agents remained a critical component in safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s cargo clearance process, stressing that the planned review was intended to reflect prevailing economic realities, including the value of exchange rates, address operational demands, and ensure that only agents who meet the service’s compliance, competence, and integrity requirements continue to operate within the system.

It said: “This initiative is aimed at promoting accountability, streamlining processes, and enhancing the quality of service delivery in the sector. The service emphasises that the review forms part of broader modernisation efforts targeted at repositioning the NCS to meet the evolving needs of international trade and border management.

“It is expected to create a more transparent, predictable, and efficient licensing regime that will ultimately benefit legitimate operators and the trading public. The new licensing structure is scheduled to take effect from January 2026, following the conclusion of stakeholders consultations.”

Nevertheless, NCS reassured the stakeholders of its commitment to an inclusive process and notes that feedback from industry associations, individual operators and relevant government agencies would be carefully considered before the finalisation and implementation of the review.

The service reiterates its dedication to fairness, transparency, and the promotion of a secure, competitive, and efficient trading environment in Nigeria.

Incentive

In addition, NCS explained that licensed customs agents, who comply with the new licensing structure, would enjoy access to premium facilitation measures, including faster processing timelines, improved engagement channels with Customs officers, and enhanced integration with the service’s upgraded digital platforms, saying that the compliance-driven incentive is designed to encourage adherence to professional standards while discouraging sharp practices.

Following the decision, Customs proposed to raise agency’s operating licence to N10 million from N515,000, bonded terminal rate from N600,000 to N20 million, shipchandling rate from N515,000 to N2 million, clearing licence at N4 million, bonded terminal licence, N10 million, ship chandler licence, N1million.

Reaction

Regardless of the service’s intention, a shipping research-based organisation, the Sea Empowerment and Research Centre (SEREC), has made a strong case for the introduction of a regime of well-structured licensing framework that promotes professionalism, efficiency and effectiveness in Customs clearing processes in Nigeria’s maritime industry.

The proposal is coming against the backdrop of current discussions in the industry over the planned increment of operational license fees for Customs Agents, Chandlers and Bonded Terminal operators by the Nigeria Customs Service, which has sparked several discussions and arguments among industry operators.

Framework

In a position paper by the organisation on: “Effectiveness and Efficiency of License Regulations for Customs Agents” by its Head of Research, Fwdr Eugene Nweke, the centre noted that it had become imperative to enthrone a regime of structured licensing framework given recent developments especially on the basis of ensuring effectiveness and efficiency of license regulations for Customs agents in the country.

According to the repory, a well-structured licensing framework would promote professionalism, efficiency and effectiveness in Customs clearance processes. Nweke explained: “We believe that a well-structured licensing framework is crucial for promoting professionalism, efficiency and compliance.” Specifically, he listed the components

of the proposed framework to include balanced licensing fees, under which licensing fees should be set at a level that balances the need for regulatory oversight with the need to promote competition and efficiency in the Customs clearance process.

Moreover, the centre proposed a categorisation of licenses based on services provided, under which licenses could be categorised based on the type of services offered, such as import/export, Customs brokerage, and freight forwarding.

Another form of structure, according to the organisation, was a tiered- licensing system, which could be implemented with different levels of licenses based on factors such as experience and specialisation and a competency-based licensing, under which requirements should focused on demonstrating competence in Customs procedures, tariff classification, valuation, and origin determination, among others.

Also, the organisation stressed the need for regular and continuous training and professional development, adding that license holders should be required to undergo regular training and professional development to maintain their licenses.

Issues

However, a cross section of the practicing customs agents, who spoke on the proposed review were unsparing in their total rejection and condemnation of the proposal as they were unanimous in their opinion that the move by Customs was not only ill- timed, ill- conceived but it was capable of sending many practitioners out of the business.

In addition, the agents said that timing of the proposed hike was not good as some of them were still grappling with the challenges of multiple payment of charges and fees at the port. They explained that the reintroduction of the 4 per cent fee on FOB on imported cargo, the high exchange rate and other taxes which they said are hurting the business.

They further claimed that the proposed hike will give a leeway to the money bags and the foreign multi- nationals to hijack the freight forwarding industry. Accusation For instance, the Deputy National President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr Segun Musa, accused Customs of gradually turning the issue of licensing into cash and carry for the highest bidders.

He believed that obtaining customs license should be purely knowledgebased and not what should be procured with money. He said: “To me, I don’t think it’s a welcome development and I’m not subscribing to that when asked of his reaction to the proposed hike. The industry should be more of knowledge-driven and not cash-driven.

I didn’t subscribe to it and definitely I won’t buy into it. “The reality is not whether the current renewal fee is sustainable or not sustainable. Ordinarily, we don’t suppose as practitioners, we’re not supposed to pay for license. We’re supposed to be registered and licensed based on knowledge.

“It should not be a commercialised thing. A customs licensing is not a commercialized venture, it is not a private venture for profit making. They generate revenue for government. But ordinarily, we’re supposed to be registered and licensed based on knowledge to facilitate trade.”

Also, the former National Secretary Generals of the Association of Nigerian Customs Licensed Agents(ANLCA, Alhaji Abdulaziz Mukaila was not less critical of the licensing renewal proposal. He noted: “Where do they want us to get the money from? Do they want us to start to tax importers? the ANLCA Chieftain asked rhetorically. Are they giving us any subvention? “Now they are taking 4 percent cent on FOB on cargo.

The Customs is giving way to the fraudsters they claimed they wanted to weed out with this hike because the fraudsters will get the license at any amount because they know what they want to do with the license. “Customs will only succeed in chasing out honest people out of the business, thus paving way to the dubious ones to take over.”

The factional President of National Council of Managing Directors of Customs Licensed Agents (NCMDLCA), Mr Lucky Eyis Amiwero, also believed that the proposed hike in licensing fee was ill- time at a time the Customs has just introduced four per cent Free-on-Board (FOB) on imported cargo. He said: “I don’t think it is the right time for them to renew, to increase license fees. It is the wrong time because the country is actually faced with a lot of challenges. “The challenges are, one,exchange rates.

Last line

A lot of people have lost their jobs, following inability to renew their licences.