New Customs Boss Assumes Duty In Kebbi, Pledges Robust Anti-Smuggling Drive

The new Area Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kebbi Area Command, Mr Mahmud Matawalle Ibrahim, has assumed duty with a pledge to strengthen anti-smuggling operations, revenue generation and border control.

Speaking during an official taking over of the leadership in Birnin Kebbi, Matawalle Ibrahim, expressed appreciation to the Comptroller General of NCS, Bashir Adeniyi, for the confidence reposed in him to head the command.

He commended his predecessor, Comptroller Chukwumeziri Nwokorie, for laying a solid foundation, assuring that his administration would consolidate on the achievements recorded and strive for greater success.

According to him, the Kebbi Area Command occupies a position of strategic national importance by safeguarding Nigeria’s borders, facilitating legitimate trade, and boosting revenue generation.

Matawalle further emphasised that his personnel are going to adopt robust anti-smuggling operations through intelligence-driven and coordinated actions, enhance revenue performance by adopting transparent processes, automation, and data-driven enforcement.

The Comptroller said that other approaches include effective border management in collaboration with sister security agencies and host communities, as well as stakeholder engagement and compliance sensitisation to build trust, foster dialogue, and encourage voluntary compliance.

He warned that sabotage and indiscipline would not be tolerated under his leadership, adding that accountability would be firm and fair, while outstanding performance would be duly recognised and rewarded.

The controller urged officers and men of the command to rededicate themselves to the core values of the NCS of integrity, efficiency, and professionalism and assured the CGC and all stakeholders of his unwavering resolve to deliver on the strategic mandate of the Service.

Earlier, the outgoing Area Controller, Nwokorie, appreciated officers and men of the command and heads of sister security agencies for their cooperation and support during his tenure.

He urged officers and men of the command to extend the same support to Matawalle Ibrahim to enable him to succeed in his national assignment.