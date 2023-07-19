New Customs Act: Opening flanks for positive trade facilitation

Sixty three years after, the new Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023 is to speed up trade facilitation, economic growth, improve stakeholder confidence and transparency of Nigerian business climate in the global market place.

Basis for review

The move to enact a new act for the service started in 2016, when a former Comptroller General of NCS, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd), stressed the need for improvement in trade facilitation, simplification, harmonisation, operations and standardisation of trade procedures at formal presentation of NCS draft bill for amendment of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA). He noted that the act did not undergo major review for over half a century after it was enacted. Therefore, he stressed the need to update the law and realign its provisions with modern realities in the maritime industry, noting that it had become imperative to take a second look at the provisions for sanctions that were neither punitive nor deterrent enough to promote compliance.

Penalties

Unlike what was obtainable in the old Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), under Section 206 of the new Customs Act 2023, there are provisions for stiffer punishments and sanctions for violators of the laid down laws and regulations on excise duty. Specifically, the Act provides N5million sanction for violators unlike in the previous Act written in 1958, which provides very little sanctions of which some were written in pennies. It said: “An excise license holder who contravenes any of the provisions of the Customs excuse duty is liable on conviction to a fine of N5,000,000 and N50,000 for every day of default and imprisonment for a term of three years.” Also, Section 208 of the Act provides: “Where goods declared in accordance with Excise duty requirements are found whether after their removal from the premises of manufacture not to correspond with the declaration made, the goods shall immediately be forfeited.” Accountability Further, Section 21 noted that the service shall cause to be kept proper accounts and proper records and when certified by the board, adding that the accounts shall be audited by auditors appointed by the service in accordance with the guidelines supplied by the Auditor General of the Federation. It noted: “The service shall not later than three months before the end of each year, submit to the National Assembly a report on the activities and the reports on the administration of the service during the immediate preceding year and shall include in such reports, audited accounts of the service and the auditor’s report on those accounts.”

Evaluation

Appraising the Act, the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, described the unveiled NCSA 2023 as a major catalyst that will boost revenue, operational efficiency, national security and other value-additions. According to him, the 63-yearold Act didn’t provide sufficient punitive measures like the new legal document. He said: “The Nigeria Customs Service is one of the very important agencies of the Federal Government saddled with the enormous responsibility of administering, managing and enforcing the provision of the defunct Customs and Excise Management Act Cap C45 LFN 2004 (CEMA). This CEMA was enacted 63 years ago and had remained in operation since then without any significant amendment notwithstanding the expansion in government, growth in population and dynamic progress and challenges in the economy.” Consequently, he explained that several attempts were made in the past to cause amendments or the repeal of Customs and Excise management Act (CEMA) to no avail. However, under the new legal regime, the acting comptroller general explained that the service had been statutorily empowered to administer and enforce the provisions of the Act, collect and account for revenue from Customs and Excise among others, promote trade facilitation, prevent smuggling activities and carry out border enforcement, do such other things necessary for or incidental to the performance of the function and duties of the service under the Act. Adeniyi said: “Previous legislation didn’t provide sufficient punitive measures. Some fines were written in pennies and criminals knew infractions attracted just a pat on the wrist. But this has changed now. We are equally appreciative of the urgent need to sensitise the public on the provisions of this law to prevent the excuse of ignorance of the law, which is not a defence. The service will continue to sensitise and educate the public on the provisions of the law and Customs procedure and processes.” For instance, he noted that with the legal document, plans were afoot to end the scourge which tops the list of economic sabotage.

Advantages

Similarly, the Chairman, House Committee on Customs & Excise in the 9th National Assembly, Hon. Leke Abejide, said that the NCSA 2023 would speed up the growth of the Nigerian economy, enhance investors’ confidence, boost the morale of Customs officers nationwide, improve stakeholder confidence and improve the transparency of Nigerian business climate in the global market place.

Incentives

According to him, “the provision of Section 14 (1) of the new Act is very instructive on professionalism, by providing appointment of a career officer from the service to be head of management of Custom. “I want to congratulate the newly appointed Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi (MFR), for being the first partaker of this career reform exercise. I am persuaded that with your track records of selfless service to this institution, your statutory duty of overseeing the task of reforms injected into this Act would be seamlessly achieved.” The legislator noted that some of the reforms injected into the Nigerian Customs Act 2023 was the enhancement of trade facilitation policies of the service, which he said had upgraded the status of the NCS to the 21st century strategic revenue generating institution.

Funding

Abejide stressed: “For the first time since the inception of this service, the idea to always go cap in hand for finances in order to perform its lawful and statutory duties is now a thing of the past with the introduction of Section 18 of the Act; the Act provides for a sum not less than 4 per cent of the FreeOn-Board value of imports according to international best practice as part of the funds the service shall keep and maintain for its operation.”

Last line

With the new law in place, the Federal Government should ensure that sister agencies at the ports do not work at cross purposes against the service while facilitating trade.