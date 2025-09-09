New Curriculum: Kudos, Knocks Trail Implementation Timeframe

NUT never involved in curriculum, policy formulation –Union

Review a good development, but faulty implementation –NAPTAN

CRITICISM Implementation of the new school curriculum unveiled two weeks ago, when school resumption, for a new session, is only a few days away, without necessary infrastructure, facilities and logistics in place has been faulted by stakeholders

More reactions have continued to trail the new school curriculum unveiled for primary, junior and senior secondary schools, and technical colleges, as kudos and knocks trail the overhauled document.

The Federal Government had two weeks ago, less than three weeks before the resumption of schools for the new academic session, announced the new curriculum and its immediate implementation.

Despite the commendation that followed the announcement of the curriculum, however, widespread criticism has since been trailing the document for what stakeholders condemned as its poor planning, poor timing, lack of stakeholders’ engagement, lack of teachers’ preparedness, among others. This is as stakeholders raised concerns over the action of the Minister, particularly as it concerns the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa’s directive for the immediate take-off of the curriculum few days to school resumption for new session.

Though long overdue, the new school curriculum was developed after much tinkering with the need for a suitable and workable curriculum for basic and senior secondary schools that would address the quest to strengthen and reposition the ailing education system at that foundation level.

Curiously, the existing curriculum in the school system, has been consistently criticised by critical stakeholders for its inadequacy and deficiency to midwife or usher in the needed education emancipation and socio-economic development.

Following the shortcomings, there had been agitations for a change of the “obsolete curriculum,” which they insisted had failed to impact positively on the standard of higher institutions, given the low quality of products from the system, which are feeders for higher education.

With the coming of the new curriculum, some stakeholders hailed it as a welcome development in the quest for a focused education, but questioned the rationale for the rush and timeframe for its implementation scheduled for this month (September), a few days to resume for a new session.

Following this development, as the 2025/2026 school year commenced yesterday, there is disquiet and confusion in the system among school administrators, teachers and other critical stakeholders in the Nigerian education sector.

Expressing dismay over the Minister’s directive, they recalled that since his assumption of office as Minister of Education, Dr Alausa, has championed reforms in the sector some of which are perceived to be hurriedly conceived without proper planning and consideration of critical perspectives. Among these strategies, they pointed out, is the adoption of the CBT model of examinations, directed to commence in the next few months in a country seriously struggling with epileptic power supply, internet inclusivity and insecurity.

The government should consider all the required facilities, infrastructure and logistics, and put them in place

To them, the new school curriculum review is another ill-thought and illplanned reform that has left school owners, educationists, head of schools and other critical players confused. Apart from the awkward implementation timeframe, they also wondered if there would be a right political will on the part of the government in the effective implementation of the new curriculum, given the previous experience with the shoddy implementation of the 6-3-3- 4 education policy introduced in the 1980s.

The laudable policy that replaced the former 6-5-4 system, with the goals of providing education and equipping youth with self-reliant skills, promote skill acquisition and technical education, was truncated at the level of implementation.

The new school curriculum, which will roll out this new school year for primary, junior secondary (JSS 1–3), and senior secondary (SSS 1–3) schools, ands well as technical and vocational schools, developed by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) and other critical stakeholders, is to shift education from rote memorisation to skill-based, future-ready learning.

Besides, the Minister of State for Education, Prof Suwaiba Ahmad, who announced the curriculum on behalf of her principal, said it has reduced the workload or number of subjects students take in order to create more time for deeper, in-depth learning and skills acquisition.

The new curriculum specifies that Primary 1-3 will take a minimum of 9 and maximum of 10 subjects, including English, Mathematics, Social Studies, Creative Arts, and optional Arabic; while Primary 4-6 pupils will take a minimum of 10 and maximum of 12 subjects, which also include Basic Digital Literacy and Pre-vocational Studies, plus optional French or Arabic.

For Junior Secondary (JSS 1-3), student will take minimum of 12 to maximum of 14 subjects, with core subjects as coding, creative arts, health education, and trade options such as solar technology, fashion, cosmetology, or GSM repairs; while Senior Secondary (SSS1-3) take a minimum of 8 and maximum of 9 subjects, with strong focus on technology and innovation – programming (Python, JavaScript, HTML/CSS), AI, data science, cybersecurity, digital entrepreneurship – and a compulsory final-year research project, with a clearer focus on specialisation in Humanities, Sciences, or Business. Technical Colleges, which will offer 28 specialised trade subjects administered by NABTEB, covering a wider range of technical and digital skills, the new curriculum places a significant focus on practical and skill-based learning to promote self-reliance.

All Junior Secondary students must choose at least one trade subject from a list of six options; while Senior Secondary students also take a compulsory trade subject, which include the new trade options as Solar Photovoltaic installation and maintenance; Fashion design and garment making; Livestock farming; Beauty and cosmetology; Computer hardware and GSM repairs; and Horticulture and crop production.

The Minister, who disclosed that the new curricula would be implemented with strict monitoring to guarantee effective adoption and a smooth transition in schools nationwide, said it was “conducted in collaboration with the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), UBEC, NSSEC, NBTE, and other key stakeholders.”

In view of the government’s selfappraisal of the new curriculum as a shift to make education relevant, inclusive, and transformative by formulating a comprehensive and forward-looking reform that would enjoy a smooth transition and effective adoption nationwide, educators and unions are uncertain of an effective implementation.

Despite reducing the workload on students, the new curriculum reform has been met with strong skepticism, as education experts and stakeholders argued that policy revision must be executed with clarity, inclusivity, and readiness that was supported by proper planning, stakeholder engagement, and sufficient resources.

Stakeholders

Appraising the new curriculum, which stakeholders insisted was long overdue for a country like Nigeria that is facing numerous challenges in its education sector, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, described the new curriculum as a good development in the Nigeria’s education system.

According to him, with the introduction of entrepreneurship education as a subject at the level, it will move us, as a country, to the level of development as children can now focus on any aspect of the economy and exactly what to learn in life, and to choose from the diverse fields in broad spectrum of where they want take.

“NAPTAN wants to thank the government for this. Apart from the fact that the new curriculum is a good development that will offer a good livelihood, it soothes the needs of basic, commercial, arts and science education.

Ogunbanjo, who said the implementation of the curriculum should be carefully looked into, noted that for instance the 2026 window for CBT by WAEC should also be reconsidered by shifting the implementation to 2027 in order to allow for adequate preparations.

While criticising the rush in the implementation of the curriculum, he insisted that the facilities and infrastructure needed should have been put in place first between this year and 2026 in order to lay the ground for smooth and hitch-free implementation. According to Ogunbanjo, the government and WAEC should start with CBT Mock Trial to avoid hitches that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and even WAEC experienced in the conduct of their last examinations.

“The government should consider all the required facilities, infrastructure and logistics, and put them in place so that the implementation would be hitchfree. We also want to advise the government to tread softly with the implementation of the new curriculum,” he said.

On the challenges of teachers for the new subjects, Ogunbanjo explained that firstly it is a good thing that subjects such AI, entrepreneurship are already integrated in the curriculum, saying with time teachers would be trained along the line to teach these subjects.

“It is good that these subjects are in the curriculum. Some countries have already adopted these technology subjects in their school systems. Nigeria as the giant of Africa should rise up to the occasion, given the digital age the world is operating,” Ogunbanjo added.

Teachers speak

The Secretary General, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Clinton Japhet Ikpitibo underscored the importance of curriculum review in line with emerging changes and challenges in education based on the changing world. He, however, expressed regrets that despite being the major implementers of curriculum and other education policies, the union is never involved in policy formulation.

He stated: “Teachers are at the heart of education delivery at every level from kindergarten to university, but how far have these teachers been involved? They know the needs, the problems and challenges, but how far have they been brought on board in the process of formulating these policies. That is one of the challenges we have. “We must make it a thrust to ensure that teachers, who are the implementers of these education policies, are brought to date on continuous professional development.

“As far as these reviews are concerned, how many of the teachers have been empowered to deliver that technology we are talking about? We are not talking about education in Lagos, Abuja or Kano, we are talking about the education of all Nigerian children, including those in the rural communities that cannot access common GSM phones.

“It is only when continuous professional development is brought to the fore to equip teachers who are co-implementers of curriculum that we can achieve meaningful impact. “It is not about formulating policies. They are good policies, and we must join hands with the government to ensure the changes are brought to bear.

What we are saying is that there are challenges that must be addressed.” He added that teachers have direct interactions with the learners and hence they have to be brought to the fold from the point of planning and formulation of these policies. Also, the Head of School, Selston Intl School, Abuja, Onokurefe Ovie Osiogbo, commended the curriculum review, saying it is a good start considering the number of subjects the children are to offer.

He noted that there are some subjects that actually are not needed for the primary school level such as History and Geography, recalling that the children offer up to 16 or 17 subjects, while at the secondary the students offer up to 20 subjects, which he noted, did not make so much sense to him.

Reducing or compressing some of these subjects that are relative not important such as Social Studies and Civic Education, which is almost the same thing, is better,” he said, stressing further that there are challenges when a curriculum review is not properly channeled for every stakeholder to be at par with the new decision.

He added: “It is not all schools that are aware. It means that someone just probably deliberated on it. All stakeholders should be involved and the information should also be disseminated through all channels so that all schools would be aware. “Presently, we do not know the textbooks we are supposed to use even as schools are about to resume for the new session, and the government just reviewed the curriculum.

Schools should know the changes and the modifications that we are trying to make.” Disturbed as this was coming few days to the commencement of a new school year, Osiogbo noted that “it should have come much earlier. We had three to four months in a term, they could have probably done this before the schools went on vacation, probably around June, July or even much earlier than that.”

He added: “In fact, this would have started from the first term of last session by alerting us that there was a policy they are bringing on board so that book publishers will know the books that we are going to use. Right now, as we don’t even know the books we are going to use because we don’t have the curriculum at hand.

“They have reduced, and merged subjects. This policy should have come up much earlier so that publishers will know what it all entails, especially what they should include, or remove from the textbooks because some of them published revised editions. It means we are still going to be using the same textbooks.”

Educationist, Joseph Praise Aterogho, who also stated that the review was not a bad idea, however, raised concerns over its implementation, saying there is currently no content for the reviewed curriculum. “Without content, there is little or nothing we can do. If you are bringing this in, it would have come with content. Those into curriculum formation, content development are not the ones publishing books. That would have made the work easy.

We are willing to impute all these things, but it is the content that guides us. If we have the scheme, it guides us on what will be taught in week one, week two, week three and so forth.” Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, Africa Brands Review, Mr Joseph Ayodele, recalled how in 2013, Africa Brands Review, a non-governmental organisation organised a national workshop on the old curriculum.

The workshop that first took place in the NERDC Guest House and later at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, raised the alarm that the curriculum was unwieldy with an overwhelming number of about 32 trade subjects; and that schools often played a blame game not understanding that the curriculum is a summarised premise of what students will learn.

Ayodele, therefore, stated that it became evident that curriculum, which is fundamentally a school branding issue, led many schools to differentiate themselves by offering Nigerian, British, American, or Canadian curricula, or a hybrid of them.

He lauded the Minister for the new initiative, saying the Africa Brands Review team has reviewed the new curriculum and was very pleased with the move by the minister, and his education management team. For Nigeria to develop, he insisted that we must deliberately support and create opportunities for Nigerians in the diaspora to serve, adding that “we could see an ambitious effort to align Nigeria’s education with international best practices.”

Another Head of school, who declined to mention his name, applauded the reduction of the subject workload, but disapproved of the timing and failure of the Ministry to address implementation gaps, ensure proper regulatory functions that would ensure that all schools adhere to the new policy.

According to her, there is a high possibility that many private schools may not adhere strictly to the new policy and work with the old curriculum, given the underlying challenges of information gaps, cost, and guidelines associated with the sudden curriculum overhaul. “Federal government can regulate these things by making sure the circular goes round both for private and public schools. For instance, resumption should be on the same day, every instruction or whatever policy is carried out everyone should know about it,” She said.