New Curriculum: Don Raises Concern Over Implementation Strategies

A former University of Ibadan (UI) don, retired Professor of African Literature and Poetry, Demola Dasylva, has raised concerns over the readiness and preparedness of the Federal Government to effectively implement the new school curriculum.

Dasylva, while appraising the updated curriculum and government’s other policies for primary and secondary school education, which now dependent on Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), said these are no doubt laudable and pragmatic approach to quality education which is in tandem with the best global practices.

However, he argued over the implementation of the new curriculum, saying how prepared was the country, particularly the Federal Ministry of Education for the implementation of the policies in view of the haphazard implementation that characterised previous policies, especially the 6-3-3-4 education programme.

He said: “The challenges of the country cannot be tackled piecemeal. Like a human physiognomy, every part is connected to one another, and the degree of functionality of the components impact and affect one another.

“Similarly, in the Nigerian context, every challenge in one sector is a systemic burden for all other components of the whole system. They are all connected and that is why the government needs to tackle headlong, and holistically, the hydra-headed challenges confronting it.”

The newly designed curriculum, which he stated, are largely IT and AI-driven depends on regular supply of electricity and a reliable internet connectivity, saying how do we handle that in a country with apparent basic infrastructure deficiency, including regular electricity supply, erratic internet connection, where government’s priority does not include adequate funding of education, and provision of adequate qualified teaching personnel.

Dasylva, who bemoaned the comatose state of Nigeria’s school system, pointed out that most of the public schools need government urgent attention on staffing, improved teaching learning environment, regular electricity, relevant hard and software, among other facilities regardless of their location either in major cities, towns or suburbs and underserved communities.

He expressed concern over the availability of these facilities, saying it is when those things are in place, that the designs and policies being introduced could be realistic; otherwise, it is a farce that could possibly end the way most of the country’s other half-baked policies had always ended.

According to him, it is wonderful to update policies and systems in order to be globally relevant, but there are fundamental requisites that are foundational and that must not be ignored, or taken for granted. However, he argued further that those other requisites such as quality education in public schools at all levels in this country, among other things, must be made available and affordable to all Nigerians and Nigerian children.

Besides, Dasylva said the government at all levels must be involved in ensuring that public schools at all levels adequately cater for all categories of pupils and students, stressing that right now only a few of the public schools could survive the updated curriculum policies, while millions of the children of the under-privileged masses would be stranded and denied access to quality education in public schools.

“By implication, it will be a field day for many opportunistic proprietors of private schools with their exploitative tendencies to exploit Nigerian parents and students,” he noted, even as he blamed the government for making the citizenry, masses in particular, perpetually vulnerable, albeit unwittingly.

“A rather dangerous twist to the implications of policies without very strong substructure is the fact of masses’ denial, unaffordability of chargeable fees, high cost of textbooks and personal computers, as well as inaccessibility to quality education in public schools which will widen the gap between the very poor and the very rich in society,” he added.