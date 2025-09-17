New Telegraph

September 17, 2025
New Curricula Adopted After Nationwide Consultations –FG

The Federal Government has said it rolled out the revised Basic and Senior Secondary School Curricula, after extensive engagements with stakeholders across the country.

A statement issued on Monday in Abuja by the Federal Ministry of Education, stated that the roll out of the curricula followed extensive nationwide consultations that brought every critical stakeholder to the table.

The statement was signed and made available to newsmen by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo. Boriowo said the review was led by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, NERDC, under the supervision of the Ministry.

According to her, the review adopted both competency and outcome-based approaches to strengthen the curricula.

“The reform was not a rushed exercise but a stepby-step and participatory process designed to guarantee inclusivity, national ownership, and international relevance. “The journey began with a nationwide needs assessment in 12 states to identify gaps in the system.”

