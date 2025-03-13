New Crystal Communications Launches 3D Digital Billboards, Redefines Out-Of-Home Advertising In Nigeria

Share

New Crystal Communications, a trailblazer in outdoor advertising, has raised the bar with the launch of iconic 3D digital billboards in Abuja and Lagos.

These state-of-theart installations are set to transform how brands connect with audiences, delivering dynamic, immersive, and high-impact visuals that captivate and engage.

In the heart of Abuja, New Crystal’s 3D digital billboard stands tall along Shehu Shagari way, by Maitama Roundabout, directly facing the MTN office.

This first-of-its-kind structure in the capital city targets an elite audience in a highbrow area surrounded by embassies, luxury residences, and top-tier businesses.

With a crystal-clear resolution of 960 x 240 pixels, it offers vibrant visuals for brands seeking premium exposure and prestige.

In Lagos, New Crystal’s 3D digital billboard along the iconic 3rd Mainland Bridge by Osborne Estate Gardens is already making waves. It is one of Africa’s largest 3D billboards, strategically positioned on one of Lagos’ busiest bridges.

