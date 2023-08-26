New Council Will Revolutionize Public Relations In Nigeria- Ememobong

Following the successful election of new members and subsequent constitution of the National Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Comrade Ini Ememobong has expressed confidence that Public Relations practice in Nigeria is set for a revolution.

Comrade Ememobong, who spoke on the heels of the first meeting of the National Council, soon after inauguration in Abuja, said, with the new President and Council Chairman, Dr Ike Neliaku, proposing fresh ideas, coupled with the track record and capacity of other members, he was sure that “it is a new dawn for Public Relations in Nigeria.”

Ememobong, who is also the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information said, “Dr Neliaku-led Council is ready to ensure that the NIPR is well positioned to respond to present-day challenges in proactive manners.”

With the willingness of the Council to get things done in new ways, he opined that deepened engagement with government, technological revolution, protection of rights, and negotiation of higher bargaining power for members would be some of the legacies to be bequeathed at the end of the Council’s tenure.

Ememobong, who thanked members of the different Chapters of NIPR, who voted for him during the election, which was held as part of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the institute in Abuja, from Wednesday, 23 to Friday 25, indicated that he would justify the confidence reposed in his Fresh Idea campaign mantra.

Calling on members from across the country to continue to support the leadership, he said the faith and confidence of members demonstrated during the election, which culminated in the constitution of the new Council will certainly be justified through effective performance.

At the end of the election which produced 17 elected members of the Council, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Chief Casca Ogosu, noted that the 2023 election was keenly contested, adding that the turnout was very impressive.

The National Council is Nigeria’s highest regulatory body for public relations practice.