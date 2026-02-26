New Contract: Ex-Internationals Clash Over Chelle

Negotiate with him, says Adepoju Fuludu: He doesn’t deserve pay rise

Former Nigerian internationals have expressed divergent views on the future of Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, amid uncertainty over his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation.

While ex-midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has called for the retention of the Franco-Malian tactician and urged both parties to negotiate any new financial demands, former defender, Edema Fuludu, has questioned the justification for a salary increase following Nigeria’s recent performances.

Adepoju, popularly known as “The Headmaster,” said Chelle has shown enough promise to earn another contract despite Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking Adepoju noted that the coach had steadied the team and improved its style of play, particularly at the last Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Eagles finished third. “It’s going to be a good thing giving him another contract,” Adepoju said.

“Let’s just forget what happened in the qualifiers. He did his best; he tried, but unfortunately, we couldn’t qualify for the World Cup. “However, he has made up for it with the AFCON performance. From what I have seen, the team has changed the way they play and their overall approach.

There is more structure, more organisation and better understanding among the players. “You can see that the team is gradually building something solid. I think he deserves another contract so he can continue the work he has started.”

The former Real Sociedad midfielder, however, stressed that any fresh contract must be based on dialogue and mutual agreement. “If there are any new demands Eric Chelle is asking for, and what the NFF can afford, they need to sit at a round table, negotiate and discuss it properly,” Adepoju told Brila FM in an interview monitored by our correspondent. “I believe every professional would want a salary increment.

That is normal in football. But it must be realistic. The federation also has its limitations. They can meet in the middle and reach a compromise that works for both sides.”

In contrast, Fuludu believes a bronze medal finish at the Africa Cup of Nations is not enough to justify a substantial financial commitment from the football authorities. “We are celebrating him for bringing us a bronze medal, but what exactly did he win?” Fuludu queried.

“Did he win the AFCON for us? If he had won AFCON and requested $200,000, we would gladly give it to him. “If he had qualified us for the World Cup, we would say yes, he has truly worked and deserves a special reward. But finishing third is commendable, not extraordinary for Nigeria.”