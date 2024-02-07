New Commissioner Of Police Assumes Duty In Benue

A new Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina has assumed duty in the Benue State Command.

A statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Catherine Sewuese Anene said “CP. Adesina who hails from Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State, holds a B.Sc (Hons) in Sociology from the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos in 1989 and proceeded to the University of Ibadan for a Master’s Degree in Criminology.

“The CP was enlisted into the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on 18th May 1992. As a young officer, he served in various states across the country including; Anambra, Kwara, Oyo, Ondo, and notably in Benue State where he served as Police Public Relations Officer, Benue State Command in 1997 and 2002, Assistant Commissioner of Police, in charge of Operations and Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations.

“He was promoted to the rank of a Commissioner of Police on 31st January 2024 and posted to Benue State as the 41st Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command”.

The statement quoted the new CP as pledging his commitment to use his wealth of experience to fight crime and ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.

He also called on the people of the state to support the police with useful and timely information to rid the state of crime.