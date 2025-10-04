New Coalition Vows To End Corrupt Leadership, Electoral Fraud

Nigeria’s fate hangs in the balance as a new coalition, the New Direction for Nigeria Movement (NEDMO), vows to end corrupt leadership and electoral fraud in the country.

Led by its Convener, Comrade Mark Adebayo, NEDMO is determined to bring about a new era of good governance and accountability.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Adebayo outlined the coalition‘s objectives, emphasising the need for Nigerians to take control of their country’s destiny.

“We are tired of an INEC that undermines our elections,” he said. “Nigerians are fed up with an electoral management body that suffocates the democratic space.”

NEDMO is calling for electoral reform, leadership change, and an overhaul of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The coalition wants to support candidates who are incorruptible, capable, and genuinely patriotic to lead Nigeria.

Adebayo urged Nigerians to join NEDMO and support its mission to create a better Nigeria. With structures in over 600 local government areas and growing, NEDMO is poised to be a major force in Nigerian politics.

As the country looks towards the 2027 general elections, NEDMO’s emergence has injected fresh hope into the nation’s democratic process.