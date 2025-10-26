New Civil Defence Commandant Pledges Loyalty, Cooperation With Kano Governor

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has received the newly posted Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) assigned to Kano State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday.

During a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Government House, Kano, the new Commandant, Bala Bawa Bodinga, pledged to work closely with the Kano State Government to ensure the protection of lives and property across the state.

Commandant Bodinga assured the Governor of his loyalty and commitment to serving the state, saying:

“I will work with the Kano Governor and will not allow any group or other forces to make me go against you.”

He further promised to uphold professionalism and strengthen cooperation among security agencies to enhance peace and stability in Kano.

In his remarks, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf welcomed the new Commandant and assured him of the government’s full cooperation and support to enable him to succeed in his assignment.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, protecting lives and property, and ensuring effective collaboration among security agencies.

Governor Yusuf also commended the NSCDC for its vital role in safeguarding critical national assets and promoting community safety, stressing that the Kano State Government will continue to partner with all security agencies for the overall stability and progress of the state.