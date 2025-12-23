New City Varsity To Raise Global Ambassadors, Industry-Ready Graduates –Chancellor

The Chancellor and Visitor to New City University, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ayetoro, Ogun State, Mr Akin Akingbesote, has said the private university is established in response to his long time vision to support Nigerian education system, and to raise global ambassadors, who will be industry-ready before graduation.

The Chancellor, who stated this during the Chancellor’s reception/Christmas party, which took place on the university campus, told journalists on the sideline of the event that to deepen its drive for entrepreneurship education and quality academic programme, the budding university is poised to create an Entrepreneurship Week with the aim of providing entrepreneur approach to the students’ training and education.

“We will leverage this to ensure and produce industry-ready graduates. We will blend skills learning and skill acquisition with our education. Our library is well-computerised and digitalised to facilitate total learning and education. It is going to be knowledgedriven education,” he said.

The Chancellor also said the university has concluded plans to institute the “University Scholar Scheme” as an inspiration to the students, under which any student that is able to make First Class will have his or her money refunded by the management, and as well award such student scholarship for the next stage of his or her education anywhere in the world as the university will sponsor the student.

“Similarly, any accounting student that is able to qualify as a Chartered Accountant (ICAN or ACCA) before graduation, the university will refund his money and award him or her a scholarship,” he added.

Added to this, Akingbesote stated that with the calibre of the “Doyen of Mass Communication,” Prof Ralph Akinfeleye, a retired UNILAG don, who is the university Pro-Chancellor/Governing Council Chairman, the university is positioned to have one of the best Faculty of Media Science in Nigeria. Towards this end, the Chancellor said the university’s radio station and television would take-off next year, as the institution had applied and was waiting for the licence and antennal. He said: “Our radio and television station will start next year.

We are only waiting for the licence and antennal. Already, we have applied for our licence, while the well-equipped studio will be ready soon. We want to tap into and leverage on the wealth of experience and expertise of Prof Ralph Akinfeleye, the King of Mass Communication, because we want to have one of the best Faculty of Media Science in Nigeria.”

Describing establishment of university as capital intensive, the Chancellor explained that the major challenge they encountered was that they preempted what would have happened in the area of electricity supply, but which they had addressed head-on by installing solar power on the entire campus to avoid buying diesel; as well as accommodation for students, which the management is already working on and with plans for rapid expansion.