New City Varsity Set For Take-Off

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the New City University, a proposed private, located at Kilometer 50, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Aiyetoro in Ogun State, is set for take-off and ready to open its doors to the pioneer students.

The Founder and Promoter of the university, Mr Akin Akingbesote, who expressed the readiness of the private university to commence operations in full swing, said the proposed private university campus has witnessed over 80 per cent transformation between June, and now when the National Universities Commission (NUC) officials conducted the first visitation to the institution.

He spoke of the preparedness of the university for take-off and commencement of operations last week, during the second inspection visit carried out by the officials of the National Universities Commission, the agency supervising university education in the country on the university’s level of facilities and other requirements for its take-off.

Akingbesote said: “Between June and now, when NUC officials conducted their first visitation to the proposed university, there has been over 80 per cent transformation.

The environment is now well-furnished and conducive. We now have proper landscaping and we have also constructed the sports centre; and we have brought in equipment and facilities for the Faculty of Nursing. In short, we have transformed the entire campus in readiness for operation.

“If we secure approval of the NUC; we are ready and prepared to commence operations immediately because we have a solid and robust system in place. We are going to deliver quality affordable and accessible education. It is going to be a great institution for students.”

However, the Chairman of Board of Trustees, and Implementation Committee for the proposed university, Prof Ralph Akinfeleye, a retired Professor of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), expressed optimism about securing NUC’s approval, saying the university would be an iconic learning centre that would make significant contributions to university education in the country.

Akinfeleye, whose optimism for the Commission’s approval was hinged on the quality of personnel and physical infrastructure already put in place by the university, added that the committee was enthusiastic about the NUC’s second visit to assess their preparedness. He said: “We are indeed prepared to hit the ground running.

Our current state represents a major improvement from where we were in June during the first NUC visit. “Yes, NUC officials are thorough in their assessment, which is good for setting standards, but we believe that we have met the expectations required of a proposed university, and we can see that everything is in order.

“Our university will be a university of relevance; an iconic university; a university that will help to contribute significantly to the pedagogical standards of education in Nigeria.

So, we await the results and hope we will pass and are granted an operational license.” The Committee chair added: “We are so excited about the second NUC visitation.

They have come for assessment and we are very optimistic because we have done the needful. Nigeria now has 274 universities (125 government-owned and 149 privately-owned); and we hope to be number 275 because we have done our best.

“This is a major departure from the first visit, because today everything is fine. We hope we have done what we need to do. Once we get our licence, we will hit the ground running.”

Meanwhile, the head NUC Team, Alhaji Rasheed Mustapha, commended the university for the massive improvement already made, even as he lauded the promoter for doing substantial work on observations raised during the first accreditation visit.

“The promoter has done substantial work on the observations raised during the first visit. I rate him above 70 per cent because there is massive improvement,” he added. The NUC team also called for support for the promoter from the support staff to ensure robust service delivery.

On his part, Prof Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN), a Fellow of Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, and a member of the Board of Trustees and Implementation Committee of New City University, said the team from NUC confirmed that the university scored over 70 per cent in terms of development, acquisition of educational materials, and transformation of the learning environment of proposed university.

He, however, commended Prof Akinfeleye on his efforts and brilliant contributions to the university, even as he also lauded the Founder and Promoter of the university, who he said, is driven by excellence and integrity.

Besides, he praised him for his substantial investment and commitment to advancing university education in Nigeria, adding that those who enroll in the school will receive top quality education and would be shaped with the character found only in a world-class institution.

According to him, anyone who becomes a student at this university will not only acquire knowledge, but also develop character and entrepreneurial skills that would make them purpose-fit and globally competitive.

Akinseye-George stated: “In every respect, they scored the university high. We congratulate students, who would be the first beneficiaries of this great achievement by the Founder, a man of excellence, who has succeeded in business and his career.

“He wants to impart that success on another generation, and he wants to give back to posterity. I congratulate the students, because they will not just learn, but acquire character, entrepreneurial capacity so that they can become better citizens. “Our Founder has given us a platform to show to the world what we have to offer. On behalf of BoT, we thank you all.”

