New City, New Vibes: Say Hello to the itel City 100 – The Bold New Smartphone Made for the Young and Vibrant

If you’re all about vibes, value, and a phone that matches your energy, then it’s time to meet the itel City 100 — the first device from itel’s brand new City Series, and it’s already making waves. Designed for the young, the bold, and the unstoppable, this phone is giving everything it needs to give.

Let’s break it down for you real quick:

Slim, Sleek, Sexy

You’re getting a stunning 7.65mm unibody design that’s slim enough to slide into any fit without the bulge. It looks premium and feels even better in your hand. Plus, with IP64 dust and water resistance, you’re covered whether you’re chilling at the beach or caught in the rain.

Big Vibes with itel MagSpeaker

Music is life, and itel gets it. The City 100 comes with the brand-new itel Magnetic Speaker, aka the itel MagSpeaker. Just snap it on and feel the bass. Whether you’re vibing solo or with the gang, your sound is loud, clear, and portable.

All-Day Power, Zero Stress, and Top-notch Screen Feel

Say goodbye to low battery panic. With a solid 5200mAh battery and 18W fast-charging, the City 100 keeps up with your hustle. Netflix, Insta, TikTok, gaming — it handles it all without running dry on you.

The 6.75-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and high brightness makes everything pop — from your fav K-drama to your Reels. Scrolling is smooth, visuals are crisp, and yes, it looks just as good outdoors.

Smart Storage & Power That Delivers

This device doesn’t just look smart — it is smart. With up to 128GB storage + 18GB RAM, your apps run fast, and your snaps, vids, and memes all stay saved. Plus, it’s powered by a Qualcomm chipset, so you know it’s built to perform.

itel AI is the Real MVP

Get ready to level up your camera game with itel AI features. From AI photo enhancement to DeepSeek AI that understands your needs in one tap — your pics, your phone, your rules. Your phone is also your remote now, with infrared remote control, you can switch channels, control your fan, and more — straight from your City 100.

Durable & Long-Lasting

Clumsy gang, don’t worry! This phone is drop-resistant and comes with a 60-month smooth experience promise. Translation? You’ll be using this phone for years without it lagging or acting up.

Availability and Exclusive Launch Offers

The City 100 is officially available at itel Home Stores (https://bit.ly/4hzIfmG) nationwide and goes for ₦119,300. Plus, if you’re on Airtel, you get 3GB data on every ₦1000 recharge and a massive 7GB bonus when you buy with EasyBuy installment plan as part of our launch offer plus 1 month Boomplay premium subscription and a 6 months Moviebox subscription. That’s a mad combo!

Why the City 100 is the Real Deal

itel isn’t just launching another phone. They’re starting a whole new era with the City Series, and the City 100 is the perfect kickoff. It’s stylish, smart, and built to match your lifestyle — whether you’re in school, hustling in the city, or just living your best life.

So if you’re ready for a phone that gets you, the City 100 is calling.

Answer it.

