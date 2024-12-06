New Chief Imam Of National Mosque Urged To Promote Peace, Unity

Share

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has admonished one of the newly appointed Chief Imams of the National Mosque, Abuja, Dr Abdulkadir Salman Solagberu, to leverage his position to promote unity, peace, and development.

Dr Sulu-Gambari also implored the new spiritual leader, who is the first Malami Ubandoma (The Grand Shaykh) of Ilorin, to promote and encourage inter-religious harmony across Nigeria and beyond.

The First Class Monarch made the call at a special prayer he organised in honour of Solagberu, which was held at the Palace of the Emir.

The prayer session had in attendance renowned Islamic Scholars from Ilorin, who urged the new Chief Imam to justify the trust and confidence reposed in him with the appointment.

Sulu-Gambari described the choice of Solagberu for the position as impressive and honourable to the entire people of the Ilorin Emirate and Kwarans in general.

The Emir expressed confidence in the ability of the erudite scholar to impact knowledge nationwide through sermons and other religious engagements, adding that, “this appointment is a new dawn to us in Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State at large”.

He noted that the appointment of Solagberu validated his widely acclaimed scholarship on Islamic affairs, urging him not to disappoint the Muslim community.

The Monarch stated that the Ilorin Emirate is proud of the attainment of the new Chief Imam and reiterated the support of the Palace to him in his new national assignment.

“The people of the Ilorin Emirate see your appointment as a validation of your widely acclaimed scholarship on Islamic affairs, and this is the beginning of many good recommendations that would come your way.

“This your new appointment, in retrospect, is to further confirm that the Ilorin Emirate was meticulous about your choice as the first Malami Ubandoma (The Grand Shaykh) of Ilorin”, the Emir said.

At the prayer session, Sulu-Gambari thanked His Eminence Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar-led Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NCSIA), the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the National Mosque Management Committee, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; the Emir of Gummi, and Chairman of the Coordinating Committee of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Highness, Justice Hassan Lawal Gumi, for the honour.

