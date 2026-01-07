New Chelsea Boss Rosenior Fined ₦2 Million Over UK Conviction

Chelsea’s new head coach, Liam Rosenior, has started his tenure at Stamford Bridge with an off-field distraction after being convicted of a speeding offence in the United Kingdom (UK).

The court ruling, delivered earlier this month, will see the former Strasbourg manager pay fines totalling around ₦2 million.

Rosenior Receives A Speeding Conviction

Rosenior was found guilty of driving at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Rykneld Road in Littleover, Derbyshire, at 11:41 am on July 7.

The 41-year-old admitted to being behind the wheel and was initially offered the option of avoiding prosecution by completing a speed awareness course.

However, he failed to attend the session after a travel disruption caused by fog delaye21d his return to the UK.

In a written submission to Derby Magistrates’ Court, Rosenior explained that he was forced to stay an extra night abroad and was travelling at the time the course was scheduled. He added that the session could not be rearranged due to unforeseen circumstances and accepted responsibility for the outcome.

He was subsequently convicted at a single justice procedure hearing on January 2 and ordered to pay a total of £1,052 in fines, costs, and court fees — roughly ₦2 million.

Chelsea Appointment Confirmed Despite Setback

The conviction comes shortly after Liam Rosenior’s appointment as Chelsea head coach, following Enzo Maresca’s dismissal on New Year’s Day.

The London-born manager signed a six-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2032, making him Chelsea’s fourth permanent head coach since BlueCo’s takeover in 2022.

Rosenior called the move a significant step up, noting that Chelsea operates on a different level compared to Strasbourg, also owned by BlueCo. Having previously managed Hull City and begun his coaching career at Derby County, he described leading a “world-class” club as a lifelong ambition.

Despite the off-field setback, Chelsea has confirmed their full support for Rosenior, who is now turning his attention to restoring success at Stamford Bridge as he begins a pivotal chapter in his managerial career.