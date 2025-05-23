New Chapter for Nollywood: BRS Studios Unveils 2025 Film Slate

Share

Following the global success of ‘Tokunbo’ on Netflix, which landed in the Top 10 across more than 50 countries and amassed over 5 million views within its first three days, BRS Studios continues its mission to redefining African storytelling.The studio has announced three new titles on its slate: ‘Stitches’, ‘Iwa Akwa’ and ‘Dambe’.

Each film tells a different kind of African story, grounded in culture and character, and brought to life by some of the most respected African directors working today. BRS Studios was established in 2024 by Blue Pictures, Ramsey Films and Sozo Films.

Behind the partnership are Joy Efe Odiete, a leading distributor and exhibitor; Ramsey Nouah, acclaimed actor/director; and Chris Odeh, a prolific producer who together bring decades of experience across distribution, filmmaking and production.

Their shared goal is to tell African stories with clarity, authenticity and reach. The 2025 slate in partnership with MBO Capital, is a strategic move that supports the studio’s vision for scale, innovation and impact.

The collaboration strengthens BRS Studios’ ability to produce and distribute high-quality African films for both local and international audiences. The slate kicks off with ‘Stitches’, directed by acclaimed Shirley Frimpong Manso. Set in Lagos, the film follows a gifted fashion designer from a working-class background whose rise into elite social circles is complicated by love and pressure from her past.

It is a story about ambition, identity and the personal cost of crossing social lines. ‘Iwa Akwa’, directed by Nollywood Veteran Ernest Obi, is a comedy-drama rooted in Igbo tradition. When a crown prince dies suddenly, a quiet university professor is called back to his hometown to take on a royal role he never expected.

The film explores family, duty and the pull of heritage with humor and heart. Dambe, directed by Ramsey Nouah, is a historical epic set in 11th-century Kano. It follows a young fighter coming of age through the ancient Hausa martial art of Dambe boxing.

At its core, it is a story about legacy, strength and finding purpose in tradition. Speaking on the studio’s direction and upcoming projects, a prolific Producer and Co-founder Chris Odeh reflects; “BRS Studios was born out of a need to elevate African storytelling.

These films are not just projects; they are a statement to the world that African cinema is limitless in scale, impact, and influence.” Creative Director and Co-founder, acclaimed actor Ramsey Nouah adds; “Storytelling is our legacy.

With this slate, we are not just making movies; we are capturing the essence of Africa in its truest form; bold, vibrant, and deeply rooted in culture.”

In addition, Joy Odiete, Director of Partnerships, Distribution, and Co-founder, emphasizes; “Through strategic partnerships and innovative filmmaking, BRS Studios is setting a new benchmark for Nollywood.

We are telling African stories at a global standard, and the world is watching.” With a lineup of films that promise depth, authenticity, and global appeal, BRS Studios is leading the charge in Nollywood’s next cinematic evolution. These stories are not only redefining genres, they are redefining the continent’s creative legacy. The future of African storytelling is here.

