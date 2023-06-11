New cat saga: US based rapper, Yung6ix hits Davido

Yung6ix has slammed Davido over his recent comment about Afro- beats’ “new cats”. Davido, in a recent interview, argued that he and Wizkid were the first Nigerian artistes to place Afrobeats on the global map.

The singer added that he was excited to see “new cats” such as Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, and Asake now excelling in the industry. Davido’s comment had ruffled the feathers of Burna Boy’s fans on social media; some of whom vented their annoyance at the ‘Assurance’ hitmaker. Joining the fray, Yung6ix described Davido as “my boy” while arguing that he was in the industry before him (Davido). The rapper said Wizkid, Olamide, and himself “dominated the music scene” before Davido came on board. He added that there were others who were doing great before them but they were the younger artistes. “David! You know I got nothing but love for you my boy but this right here, ain’t nothing but a little bit of straightening, so let’s get it straight,” he said.

“So it was Wiz, it was Ola and it was 6ix before it was you. “There was a lot of people that had motion, a lot of people but the big homies, we was the youngins.” Speaking in pidgin English, Yung6ix also told Davido pay attention to his legacy. “So no tell me say you don dey smoke on colos no! David I dey stay California now na legit for here, no bam pass like that, you wan dey skip swaggalomor for the legacy?” Yung6ix added. The rapper gained attention in 2010 following his viral cover version of ‘Oleku’ by Ice Prince and Brymo. He followed up in September 2011 with ‘Oh My Gosh’, which earned him both ‘Lyricist on the Roll’ and ‘Best Rap Single’ nominations at the 2012 Headies.