New Campaign To Tackle Online Youth Safety In Nigeria, Others Underway

A new campaign to raise awareness about online child safety and promote positive digital behaviours in Nigeria and other parts of the continent is set to be launched.

Africa’s mobile network operator, MTN, has partnered with MTV Base, the number one youth and pop culture brand in Africa, to launch the Room of Safety, an innovative, youth-led movement.

According to a report by the telco and pop culture television outfit, recent research conducted by Ipsos in partnership with MTN across Nigeria, South Sudan, and Zambia reveals alarming trends in online behaviour among children aged 8–17.

It said one in 10 children in Nigeria and South Sudan reported being harassed online. Twenty per cent of children in South Sudan reported being bullied online — the highest among the three countries.

In Nigeria, 79 per cent of adolescents aged 13–17 spend more than an hour online daily, increasing their exposure to risky online behaviour.

The collaboration forms part of MTN’s Help Children Be Children campaign and leverages the reach and influence of platforms like MTV, MTV Base, and MTV’s digital channels to drive meaningful change.

Central to the initiative is the launch of Room of Safety, a powerful 10-part shortform series premiering on 20 July 2025 at 15:00 on MTV Base, DStv channel 322, and on @MTVBaseSouth and @MTVBaseAfrica social handles.

Through relatable storytelling and youth-driven content, the series aims to spark dialogue, raise awareness, and equip young people with the knowledge and tools to navigate online risks.

With its multiplatform distribution, the campaign is positioned to reach millions of young Africans, catalyse community conversations, and influence safer digital behaviour across the continent.

The series features Paramount’s Culture Squad member, Craig Nobela, alongside a dynamic lineup of young African influencers including Yanda Woods, LordKez, Foyin Ongunrombi, Azana, MajorSteez, Melissa Nayimuli, Mawelele and Naledi.

“As technology evolves, we’re seeing serious risks, AI misuse, online stalking, and exploitation, mirror and sometimes intensify the harm we once associated only with the physical world. At MTN, we believe access must go hand-in-hand with protection.

Through our partnership with MTV Base on Room of Safety, we’re amplifying the voices of young people to speak to, and stand up for, each other, creating a safer, more conscious digital future,” said Marina Madale, MTN Group Executive Sustainability and Shared Value.

“For two decades, MTV Base has been at the forefront of shaping youth culture and using our platform to spotlight issues that matter. From HIV awareness to gender equality and mental health, we’ve consistently championed content that drives change.

With Room of Safety, we’re continuing that legacy, empowering young people to navigate the digital world safely and confidently.

This partnership with MTN is a powerful step in protecting the next generation and ensuring their voices are heard,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and GM of Editorial at Paramount Africa.

Thirty to 40 per cent of teens across the three countries admitted to adding strangers to their messaging apps. In Juba, children who spend more than an hour online daily are 17 times more likely to engage in risky online behaviour.

These findings underscore the urgent need for digital education and protective mechanisms tailored to African youth. MTN is committed to creating a safer digital environment for children through a holistic approach that extends beyond awareness to action.

As part of its Help Children Be Children initiative, MTN is supporting the strengthening of in-country reporting portals and child helplines, while also working to make the Africa Online Safety Portal accessible across the continent, particularly in countries that lack national platforms.

The reporting portal enables users to report URLs containing CSAM, which are reviewed by expert analysts and removed, often within an hour.

This initiative is especially critical in regions where only 20–22 per cent of children are aware of existing child protection portals, yet over 80 per cent want service providers to offer ways to report abuse directly.

By bridging these gaps, MTN together with MTV Base aims to ensure that every African child, regardless of location, can access vital safety information, report harmful content, and connect to support services that protect their digital wellbeing.

Protecting children online in Africa demands urgent, collective action. We must close the data gap, fast-track fit-forpurpose regulation, scale digital literacy in schools, and strengthen collaboration across sectors.

With emerging threats like AI misuse and online exploitation, the time to act is now. Through Room of Safety, MTN and MTV Base are using their reach to turn awareness into action, equipping youth and those who support them with the tools to stay safe, speak up, and stand together.

We call on young people, parents, educators, and leaders to be part of building a safer digital Africa for the next generation.