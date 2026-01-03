New Boy, Johnson, To Be In Palace Squad To Face Newcastle

Brennan Johnson is set to be included in Crystal Palace’s squad to face Newcastle on Sunday after finalising a club record £35m move from Tottenham.

Palace are expected to announce the signing of the Wales forward inside the next 24 hours after Johnson completed the formalities of his move across London on Friday.

The 24-year-old attracted interest from Bournemouth, with the Cherries keen to sign a replacement for Manchester City target Antoine Semenyo. But, after talks with Palace boss Oliver Glasner on Thursday, Johnson was persuaded to move to Selhurst Park.

Johnson’s arrival will break the club’s record transfer fee paid, eclipsing the £27m the Eagles paid for Liverpool striker Christian Benteke in 2016.

The forward joined Spurs in a £47.5m deal from Nottingham Forest in 2023 and scored the winner as the club ended their 17-year wait for silverware with Europa League success last season.

But Johnson’s minutes have been limited under Spurs manager Thomas Frank this term, with the Wales international scoring four goals in 22 appearances.