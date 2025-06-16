New Borno CP Charges Officers On Professionalism, Integrity

Share

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Borno State, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, has urged officers and men of the command to uphold professionalism, discipline, and dedication to the core values of policing.

Speaking during his maiden conference with officers at the Borno State Police Command Headquarters in Maiduguri on Monday, CP Abdulmajid emphasized zero tolerance for corruption, human rights violations, and unethical conduct.

“Expectations are high,” he said. “I urge you to remain professional, disciplined, and committed to our core values. Corruption, human rights abuse, and unethical behavior will not be tolerated. Together, we will raise the bar of excellence in service delivery.”

The Police Commissioner outlined his strategic vision for improving security across the state, including enhancing visibility policing, strengthening collaboration with other security agencies, and deepening partnerships with traditional institutions, religious leaders, community groups, and the media.

“Security is a shared responsibility,” he stated. “With your support, we can build a safer Borno.”

CP Abdulmajid commended the resilience of Borno residents in the face of past security challenges and pledged to build on the successes of his predecessor, CP Lawan Yusufu.

“I am fully aware of the complex security landscape of Borno State. We will work relentlessly to sustain and improve the gains recorded in the fight against crime, insurgency, and other threats to public safety,” he added.

He assured the people of Borno State of his dedication to intelligence-led and community-oriented policing, promising fairness and transparency in service delivery.

The Commissioner also appealed for public cooperation, urging residents to share credible information with security agencies and emphasizing that his doors remain open for constructive dialogue and suggestions aimed at enhancing policing in the state.

