New Books on Tinubu’s Life, Political Journey to Hit Bookstores

As President Bola Tinubu advances his administration, two books on his life and political journey are ready to hit the bookstores across the country. The books written by a veteran journalist, Taiwo Ogundipe, contained the President’s official biography, his life and politics from the early years, his education, his professional career as an accountant, his engaging political activities, his groundbreaking two- term tenure as helmsman of Lagos State, his active post gubernatorial period, his unique leadership in the political landscape of the country that led to the formation of All Progressive Congress (APC) and his modifying the election of former President Muhammed Buhari.

The books titled: ‘The Pathfinder: The Life and Politics of an African Politician’, and ‘The Blueprint: How Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Transformed Lagos State’, are being planned to be unfolded to the public to coincide with the commemoration of President Tinubu’s birthday next month. ‘The Pathfinder’ is written to highlight Tinubu, document his struggles and accomplishments, and show the value of his political dexterity in the context of nation-building. The book also provides a useful insight into the background that shaped a political figure that has come to represent progressive politics in Nigeria.

The book is lucid and engaging, which is enriched by Ogundipe’s journalistic background. Some prominent personalities who are aware of the project are asking when it will be launched. Some of them include Chief Bisi Akande, former Chairman of the APC, and Professor Segun Gbadegesin, a leading scholar, who was personally involved in the making of the book. ‘The Blueprint’ is an en- gaging documentation of the financial strategy and the foundation that Tinubu laid for the enduring economic development of Lagos State.

The compelling Lagos economic story, especially during the tenure of Asiwaju Tinubu as governor, has to be told. That is why the author took on the task of telling it. The two books have garnered the endorsement of President Tinubu who likes the books and was personally involved in their evolution. He got his trusted associates to scrutinise the manuscripts. He also contributed to financing the production and printing of ‘The Path- finder’, which was done in the United States.