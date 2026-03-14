New Book On African Tourism For Unveiling April 4

…as 3 pioneers make honour roll

It will be celebration of African tourism on April 4, as global tourism operators, including governments, gather for the public presentation of a new book on African tourism authored by one of Africa’s globally acclaimed tourism experts and authors, Mouhamed Faouzou DÉME. Titled; The Complexity and Complementarity of Tourism, the public unveiling on April 4, also marks the anniversary celebration of Senegal’s Independence Day.

The book explores the interconnected nature of tourism, emphasising collaboration, sustainability, and the role of biodiversity in driving the industry forward. As part of this comprehensive work, DÉME pays tribute to three influential figures in African tourism: Najib Balala, former Kenyan Minister of Tourism; Alain St.Ange, former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine and Former President of the African Tourism Council; and Hamat Bah, former Gambian Minister of Tourism. These leaders are recognised for their vision, leadership, and dedication to advancing tourism across the continent.

“Their boldness, Pan-African vision, and commitment to sustainable and inclusive tourism have set a standard for the industry,” said DÉME.

“Their legacy will continue to inspire future generations of tourism professionals and con- tribute to Africa’s prosperity,” he added. St.Ange, one of the honourees, contributed an afterword to the book, emphasising the importance of preserving nature as a strategic asset for tourism development.

The book calls on stakeholders, governments, and communities to adopt sustainable practices and recognise biodiversity as a key resource. Launch events To celebrate the release, two book signing sessions are being organised. The first will take place on April 4 while the second will hold in The Gambia, a brother country of Senegal, to honour Bah.

These events will welcome attendees in the Senegalese-Gambian tradition and bring together tourism stakeholders to discuss the book’s themes and its vision for the future of African tourism. DÉME is a highly respected tourism expert with over 30 years of experience in tourism development, policy innovation, and leadership across Africa and beyond.

A senior executive in the Senegalese government, he has served as Technical Advisor to several Ministers of Tourism, playing a key role in shaping Senegal’s tourism policies, including contributions to the country’s Plan for an Emerging Senegal (PSE).

He holds advanced qualifications in Tourism, Hospitality, Air Transport, and Airport Management, as well as Religious Studies, giving him a multifaceted perspective on the tourism industry.

His career spans both the private and public sectors, including roles as General Manager of a travel agency, head of leisure hotels, and operator of international tours under the Soleil d’Afrique brand. An advocate for sustainable and inclusive tourism, DÉME is the President of the African Francophone Tourism Council (CATF) and the National Observatory for Tourism Development in Senegal (ONDTS).

He has been recognised internationally for his contributions, earning accolades such as the World Tourism Hero distinction by the World Travel Tourism Network and inclusion in the Top 100 African Tourism Personalities by the International Hospitality Institute.

DÉME is also a passionate educator, having lectured at several universities in Senegal, and a prolific author, with four books on tourism to his name. His work emphasises the importance of collaboration, innovation, and sustainability in ad- vancing tourism as a driver of economic growth and cultural exchange.