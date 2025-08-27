New BIS Head Emphasises Importance Of Central Banks’ Independence

The new head of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), Pablo Hernandez de Cos, yesterday, stressed the need for central banks to focus on inflation and accountability, amid Donald Trump’s escalating attacks on the Federal Reserve, for their independence to be protected, according to Reuters.

Uncertainty surrounding the world’s most important monetary authority, the Federal Reserve, has risen this year as the U.S. President has repeatedly criticised its Chair Jerome Powell and on Monday announced he was firing one of its governors, Lisa Cook.

“A clear price stability mandate, independence and accountability are the anchor, hull and mast of the monetary policy vessel,” de Cos, who in July took over as General Manager of BIS, often dubbed the central bankers’ central bank, said in a speech in Mexico.

In his first prominent speech in the new role, de Cos did not mention Trump or the Fed directly but laid out what he described as the “foundations” for central bank credibility. Independence was vital so central bankers are able to set interest rates and use tools, such as quantitative easing, “based on economic considerations in the long-term public interest, free from short-term political interference,” the former Bank of Spain Governor said.

He said there needed to be “institutional, functional, personal and financial independence, all of which must be underpinned by a robust legal framework”. Trump’s interventions this year, which included him calling for Powell to be replaced and questioning the central bank’s refurbishment costs, have marked an unprecedented assault on the Fed’s independence.