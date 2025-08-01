New Birth For Tourism Associations Of Nigeria As Aliyu Emerges President

…set to unveil Tourism Transformation Movement agenda

Dr Badaki Aliyu has emerged as the new National President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), following his victory over Professor Wasiu Babalola at the Federation’s 2025 Annual General Meeting and Election held in Abuja.

Aliyu, who previously served as FTAN’s First Deputy President, pledged to reposition the Federation and revive Nigeria’s tourism sector through a new initiative tagged Tourism Transformation Movement (TTM).

In his acceptance speech, Aliyu expressed gratitude to members of the Federation for their overwhelming support, describing his election as the beginning of a new era for FTAN and Nigerian tourism.

“Together, we are about to begin a new chapter. Let it be known that tourism in Nigeria has found a new voice, a new vision, and a renewed vigour,” he declared.

According to him, the TTM is not just a slogan but a strategic framework aimed at reforming the tourism landscape and strengthening the private sector’s role in national development.

He listed the key highlights of the TTM agenda to include: Strengthening FTAN’s institutional structures and visibility across Nigeria and beyond; Capacity building through regular training and certification for members; Promotion of public-private partnerships and elimination of bottlenecks hindering tourism growth; Advocacy for policy reforms to unlock Nigeria’s tourism potential; and Inclusion of youth and women in tourism leadership and entrepreneurship.

Aliyu, who is the Managing Director/CEO of Blissy Hospitality and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN), stressed the importance of unity among members.

“Politicking is over, the contest is over. The time for work has arrived. Let us now come together, not as rivals but as compatriots — not just as business owners, but as ambassadors of tourism development,” he said.

He also paid tribute to past leaders of the Federation, promising to build on their legacy and deliver measurable results.

The newly inaugurated Executive Council, which will serve from 2025 to 2027, includes:

Mrs. Susan Akporiaye – First Deputy President

Mrs. Justina Ovat – Second Deputy President

Mrs. Bolaji Mustapha – Treasurer

Aworetan Olayemi – Membership Secretary I

Onofiok Ekong Jnr. – Financial Secretary

Mrs. Funmi Kazeem – Vice President, FCT

Faith Esohe Essien – Vice President, South South

Franklin Ihejirika – Public Relations Officer (South)

Angela Dokpesi – Public Relations Officer (North)

Gbenga Sunmonu – Vice President, South West; Uche Wilson – Vice President, South East; Dr Muhammadu Nasiru Yusuf – Vice President, North East; Alhaji Danfulani, North West; Susan Iyoryisa – Vice President, North Central; Bolaji Kilani – Membership Secretary 2; Geraldine Itoe, Membership Secretary III; and Dr Oludayo Gideon – Internal Auditor.

The Federation is expected to formally unveil the TTM blueprint in the coming days.

Aliyu emerges FTAN President, Unveils Agenda for Tourism Transformation.