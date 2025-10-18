New beginning at INEC as Amupitan takes over

The leadership transition at Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), marks a pivotal moment in the nation’s democratic journey. After a decade in office, Professor Mahmood Yakubu has bowed out, making way for Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN). The handover carries both clear expectations and heavy burdens for the institution, for voters, and for the future of electoral integrity.

A tenure marked by milestones and controversy

Mahmood Yakubu’s term as INEC Chairman spanned the two maximum constitutionally allowed tenures; from 2015 to 2025. During those years, INEC oversaw two general elections (2019 and 2023), multiple by-elections, and the ongoing preparation for off-cycle polls. His tenure was not without criticisms. As with many long-serving electoral commissioners, Yakubu faced accusations of bias, technological failures, delays in result transmissions, and frustrations from opposition parties and civil society groups. Some experts argue that these challenges strained public confidence in INEC’s neutrality. On the other hand, supporters praised his relative consistency, institutional reforms, and efforts to modernize aspects of the commission’s operations.

As Yakubu’s term drew to a close, the stakes of the baton pass were heightened by the looming 2027 general elections. Transitioning leadership in the midst of such proximity to a major electoral cycle inevitably amplifies scrutiny and expectations.

Acting chair and procedural gap

When Yakubu’s second term expired, INEC’s internal protocol called for the most senior National Commissioner to step in as acting chair until a substantive appointment is made. That role was assumed by May Agbamuche-Mbu from October 7 to October 9, 2025. The interim period, though brief, was significant: it ensured continuity, prevented a leadership vacuum, and bridged the gap between the old and the new.

Enter Amupitan:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) to take over as INEC chairman. His nomination received unanimous approval from the National Council of State, paving the way for Senate screening. Amupitan was born on April 25, 1967, hailing from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State. Amupitan is a professor of law at the University of Jos, with specialty spanning corporate governance, company law, law of evidence, and privatization law.

He was conferred the rank of Se- nior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in September 2014. His academic and governance credentials include roles such as Dean of the Faculty of Law, Head of Department, and service on several boards and councils. If confirmed, Amupitan would be the 13th substantive INEC Chairman since Nigeria’s Independence. However, despite the change in personnel, the core mandate of INEC remains unchanged: to conduct free, credible, transparent elections and ensure that all electoral actors abide by Nigeria’s legal frameworks.

That foundation persists across transitions. Furthermore, Amupitan inherits institutional reforms, procedural frameworks, and technological investments undertaken during Yakubu’s tenure; including efforts at voter registration modernization, accreditation systems, and election logistics. At the same time, the baton change brings heightened expectations: Neutrality and Credibility: Amupi- tan must quickly establish his inde- pendence and demonstrate that he will resist partisan influence particularly given the political climate preceding the 2027 elections. Technological Reliability: Failures or glitches in new systems (voter card readers, result transmission platforms, etc.) remain a vulnerability.

The new chair must ensure robustness and contingency plans. Institutional Strengthening: There is pressure to deepen internal capacity in INEC, bolster training for electoral officers, improve logistics, and ensure compliance at the subnational levels. Stakeholder Confidence: Political parties, civil society, observers, and voters will closely assess how Amupitan interacts with competition, complaints, legal challenges, and media. Timing Sensitivity: The transition occurs with just a few election cycles away; missteps early could set negative precedents or sow distrust. Political undertones and reactions: The appointment was not devoid of political undertones. Offshore reports suggested that President Tinubu had directed Yakubu to proceed on leave ahead of his term’s expiration, indicating tensions over perceived allegiances.

Opposition voices have also expressed both optimism and skepticism over Amupitan’s nomination. Some welcome a fresh start; others caution that structural pressures may limit his autonomy. Indeed, the baton change is more than a routine administrative event; it is a signal to political actors, voters, and institutions about how Nigeria intends to steward its electoral future.

Looking Ahead: Benchmarks for Amupitan’s early tenure

To succeed and earn legitimacy, Amupitan will likely be judged on a few early indicators: Senate Confirmation: The tone and outcome of his screening will set the stage. A smooth affirmation would project political backing; contentious grilling would expose fault lines. Conduct of Upcoming Elections: His first tests will be the Anambra State governorship election (scheduled November 2025) and the FCT area council elections (February 2026).

Transparency of Appointments and Processes: How he restructures or reinforces INEC’s internal appointments, commission oversight, and processes will matter. Response to Crises: Handling of petition disputes, logistical failures, and security challenges will define perception early. Stakeholder Engagement: A break from secretive or opaque decision-making toward more inclusive consultations could help rebuild trust. The baton change at INEC is a high-stakes moment: even as it follows institutional protocol, it carries political symbolism, public expectation, and the heavy burden of credibility.

Call for an independent INEC

As Nigeria witnesses yet an- other transition at the helm of its electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), one recurring question echoes across the nation’s democratic landscape: how independent is INEC really?

With Professor Amupitan assuming office as the new Chairman, succeeding Professor Mahmood Yakubu after a decade-long tenure, renewed calls for a truly autonomous INEC are reverberating from civil society, political observers, and ordinary Nigerians who believe that credible elections depend on genuine institutional independence.

Professor Amupitan’s appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu comes at a critical juncture; barely two years before the 2027 general elections. His predecessor, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, left behind a mixed legacy: commendations for introducing technology-driven innovations like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), but criticisms over delayed result transmission, logistical failures, and alleged external interference during key polls. Now, as the new INEC boss settles in, the institution once again finds itself under the microscope; with stakeholders demanding reforms that would make the Commission truly independent of political control.

The Constitutional Irony: “Independent” yet dependent

Despite the word “independent” in its name, INEC’s operational and financial autonomy has long been questioned. The power to appoint its Chairman and National Commissioners lies squarely with the President, of- ten a candidate or leader of the ruling political party.

“The process of appointing INEC leadership makes it difficult to claim neutrality,” said Dr. Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, a human rights lawyer and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission. “No institution can be truly independent when its leadership owes loyalty to those who can hire and fire them.” Analysts argue that until the power of appointment and removal is shared among multiple arms of government; such as the National Assembly, the Judiciary, and civil society representatives, INEC will remain vulnerable to political influence, no matter who occupies the chair.

Lessons from Yakubu’s tenure

Under Yakubu, INEC recorded some reforms including expansion of polling units, continuous voter registration, and improved use of electoral technology. However, the 2023 general elections left many Nigerians disillusioned due to widespread complaints about system failures and perceived bias. Civil society groups such as the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and Yiaga Africa have repeatedly called for institutional independence, not just administrative autonomy. “INEC must not only act independently but also be seen to do so,” said Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa.

“Its credibility is directly tied to public trust.” A genuinely independent electoral body is central to democratic consolidation. When voters lose faith in election outcomes, governance legitimacy erodes leading to apathy, protests, and even instability. In the words of political analyst, Dr. Jide Ojo, “INEC’s independence determines whether Nigerians believe their votes count. Without that belief, democracy becomes a hollow ritual.” International observers, including the European Union and ECOWAS, have also stressed the need for Nigeria to strengthen institutional safeguards that protect INEC from executive interference particularly in funding, staffing, and policy decisions.

Amupitan’s Challenge: Reform or routine?

Professor Amupitan inherits both the promise and the pressure of this office. His experience in governance and constitutional law positions him to push for stronger legal frameworks that can insulate INEC from partisan manipulation. Observers are watching to see if he will champion, secure direct funding from the Consolidated Revenue Fund to reduce executive control; institutionalize transparent appointments for national and resident electoral commissioners; strengthen internal accountability mechanisms to prevent corruption and com- promise; and build collaboration with civil society and the media to enhance transparency.

While his immediate task will be to stabilize INEC’s operations ahead of off-season governorship elections, Amupitan’s long-term test lies in whether he can steer the Commission toward greater credibility and independence.

The National Assembly’s role

Many believe the path to true inde- pendence lies in constitutional amend- ment. The current legal framework (Section 154 of the 1999 Constitution) empowers the President to appoint IN- EC’s leadership, subject to Senate confirmation. Critics insist this structure must change to prevent the concentration of power. Proposals from civil society groups include the establishment of an Electoral Appointments Commission; a neutral body comprising representatives of the judiciary, civil society, and political parties to handle nominations and over- sight of INEC officials.

Until such reforms happen, INEC’s independence will remain, at best, a constitutional aspiration rather than a political reality. The change of baton from Mahmood Yakubu to Joash Amupitan offers Nige- ria an opportunity – not just to replace a person, but to renew faith in an institution that stands at the heart of democracy. INEC’s future credibility will depend on how well it can free itself from the grip of political power and affirm its loyalty solely to the Nigerian people. As the country looks ahead to 2027, the call for an independent INEC has never been louder, and never been more urgent.

As Amupitan steps into office, he must balance continuity with reform, assert independence while navigating political currents, and deliver on the promise of credible elections. If he succeeds, the transition will become a turning point toward strengthening Nigeria’s democratic architecture.