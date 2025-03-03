New ATM Fees: Banks Begin Implementation As Customers Groan

Share

Banks have commenced the implementation of the new Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transaction fee charge on customers following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) directive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored some banks’ ATM gallery in Abuja and environs on Sunday, reports that some customers were lamenting about the increase.

All the banks’ ATM visited had monies loaded in them. Mr Luke Abudu, a customer seen at First Bank along Nyanya Jikwoyi road, said the implementation would only affect the poor masses who were struggling to make a living. Abudu said the move would discourage customers from lodging monies in the banks.

”I came to withdraw N20,000 but I found out that I was charged N100 for the withdrawal. ‘”This is too much for a small business owner like me,” he said.

Another customer, Mrs Victoria Adejo, seen at Zenith Bank, Mararaba branch said that withdrawal from Point of Sale (PoS) agent was now cheaper than using an ATM.

”It is unfortunate that our government formulate policies without feeling the pulse of the people.

”I read that the CBN said the decision is in response to rising cost and to improve efficiency of ATM services but banks still bill us for service charge. ”They (banks) declare profit in billions and trillions from our monies and the CBN does not consider that.”

