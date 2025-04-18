NEW Associates Deny Involvement In Clash With Ogbara

Share

The NEW Associates, a grassroots support group for President Bola Tinubu in Bayelsa State, has denied viral reports that one of its ward coordinators was involved in a clash with the Chief Whip of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Gabriel Ogbara.

In a statement issued on Friday, the lead convener, George Turnah, and the co-convener/secretary, Ebilade Ekerefe, clarified that the person involved in the incident with Ogbara was Pastor Williams Olalaoni, not the Ward 8 coordinator of the NEW Associates, Pastor Kelvin Loveday-Egbo.

The duo condemned the behaviour of Ogbara, which they described as disgraceful, alleging that he exhibited such conduct toward a constituent he should have been protecting, which ultimately led to a physical altercation.

They emphasized that while both Olalaoni and Loveday-Egbo hail from the Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government, no member of the NEW Associates would engage in any inappropriate activity.

The statement reads in part: “For clarity, the gentleman involved in the altercation with the Chief Whip is Pastor Williams Olalaoni, while the Ogbia Ward 8 coordinator of The NEW Associates is Pastor Kelvin Loveday-Egbo. Both individuals are from Elebele Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“It is important to note that officials of The NEW Associates possess profound integrity, strong character, and high morals and would never engage in such shameful acts, no matter the provocation.”

The statement concluded by assuring the public that the incident would not affect the group’s commitment to its mission and values.

