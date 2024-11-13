New Arrests Over Violence After Ajax-Maccabi Match

Share

Dutch police have made five more arrests over the violence which followed a match involving an Israeli football team in Amsterdam on Thursday night.

The five men, all from the Netherlands and aged between 18 and 37, are suspected of “public violence against persons” before and after the Maccabi Tel Aviv match against local team Ajax.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof said earlier on Monday that “antisemitic attacks against Israelis and Jews” were “nothing short of shocking and reprehensible”.

Unrest flared up again in the city on Monday evening when an empty tram was attacked. Some rioters reportedly shouted “Free Palestine”, according to local media.

On Thursday night, youths on scooters criss-crossed the Dutch capital in “hit-and-run” attacks on Maccabi supporters who were visiting for the Europa League match, authorities said. Five people were treated in hospital and others suffered minor injuries, reports the BBC.

Share

Please follow and like us: