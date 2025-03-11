New Army Formation Begins In Ekiti

Share

A new formation of the Nigerian Army is set to commence in Ikere-Ekiti with the deployment of personnel and materials to the state.

The outgoing Commander of 12 Brigade, Lokoja, Major Gen. Oluremi Fadairo, disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti on Monday during a visit to Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

General Fadairo, who led other senior Army officers including the new Brigade Commander, 12 Brigade, Lokoja, Brig. Gen. Kasim Umar Sidi and the Commanding Officer of the new Battalion and the Garrison Commander, 32 Brigade Col. Kyari Babakura, said they were in the state to assess the new barracks of the Nigeria Army in Ikere-Ekiti ahead of the deployment of personnel and equipment to the state.

A statement by the Special Adviser on media to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, stated that the Army chiefs expressed satisfaction with the location of the Army Barracks in Ikere-Ekiti and assured the Governor that the deployment of personnel would commence at the temporary base immediately.

The Army top brass, however, requested a bigger space to serve as a temporary abode for the deployed personnel.

Fadairo assured of a more enhanced security and safety in Ekiti with the advent of the Army formation- the 148 Battalion in the state.

While stressing that the new formation will bring remarkable improvement to the security architecture of the state, especially the contiguous areas with Kogi State and Ondo State, Fadairo, urged residents of the state to give the military the required support and cooperation to enable it achieve its desired objective of curtailing all forms of insecurity in the state.

Governor Oyebanji, in his remarks, thanked the Nigerian Army for the new development, which he said would further enhance safety and security in the state and also confirmed Ekiti as the number one choice for people looking for where to live, work, relax and invest.

The Governor assured the Army authorities of effective collaboration with the military to strengthen security and stamp out criminal elements from the state.

While affirming that his government has been making frantic and conscious efforts to partner all relevant security agencies to ensure safety and security of lives and properties in the state, the Governor said his administration had committed huge investment in the security architecture of the state, leading to the state being recognized as the most peaceful in the country.

He expressed appreciation to the Army command in the state for their professionalism and cordial relationship that existed between them, government and the people of the state by exhibiting unusual calmness in the face of undue provocation, adding that the fight against insecurity and insurgency by the Nigeria Army at large is highly commendable.

“We are grateful to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for the approval to establish this Battalion in Ekiti State.

“We are grateful to the Army Command, under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, for doing this for us in the state.

“What you have done for us in Ekiti state is so dear to us. Ekiti state is peaceful, but we also have our own pockets of criminalities, and the area where the battalion is cited is one of the most security-challenged places in the state.

“This is an effort that we will give maximum support to ensure its early takeoff.

“You also see that immediately it was announced, we got the land from the community, and so the people have taken ownership of the project.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

