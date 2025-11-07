New Army Chief Charges Troops To Defeat Boko Haram Insurgents

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Wahidi Shaibu, has charged troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Military to double efforts to end the over a decade and a half Boko Haram insurgency.

While addressing troops of the Northeast Operation HADIN KAI at the Maimalari Cantonment, Mauduguri, on Friday, General Shaibu said, “You have been training to defeat the terrorists that have been disturbing the North-East.

This time, you are going to do it differently. All combat enablers have been provided. New platforms have been introduced, all to ensure that you succeed,”.

“Very battle-tested officers have been posted into the theatre. All combat enablers have been provided. New platforms have been introduced to ensure you succeed in the operations. I am here to encourage you, motivate you and oversee what you are doing. Be assured that all resources have been provided, and there is no room for complexity. The Army Chief told the troops.

” You have done it before, and this time you will do it very well. Are you assuring me you will give your best?” the COAS asked.

He further said, “Your welfare has been taken care of from improved ration cost allowance, to prompt payment of all your allowances, to improved medical health care. We will continue to improve on your well-being”.

“We will ensure your children go to the best schools our command schools and Army children’s schools will provide and equip with world-class standards,” he assured the troops.

While at the Palace of the Shehu of Borno, the Shehu, Alhaji Abubakar Inb Garbai Elkanemi, reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to intensifying operations against terrorists in the North-East, assuring that troops will sustain offensive actions until insurgents are completely wiped out.

General Shuabu told the monarch that his first official engagement after assuming office was to visit the North-East theatre of operations to assess ongoing counter-insurgency efforts and interact with frontline troops.

“Sir, your son has come home. On assuming command of the Nigerian Army, coming to the North-East was my first priority. I came to assess operational commitments and address challenges so that the troops are better positioned to stem the tide of insecurity.”

He commended the Shehu and the people of Borno for their longstanding support to troops stationed in the state,, stressing that intelligence from communities remained essential to sustaining gains against insurgents..

“The troops are committed, they are well led by the Theatre Commander, and they will do everything possible to ensure lasting security in the North-East,”.Your prayers and support are key.

“The terrorists will not stop until they realise they no longer have any support from anywhere. With your cooperation and our kinetic operations, we will reduce this to the barest minimum.”

Responding, the Shehu of Borno congratulated the COAS on his appointment and described him as a trusted partner of the state, adding that residents would never forget his contributions, particularly during the devastating 2024 flood disaster.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Borno, please accept our congratulations. We wish you Allah’s guidance and protection. The people of Borno will never forget you for what you did during the flood disaster.

“You provided shelter, water, food — this palace was a refuge when over 70 to 80 per cent of the city was underwater, the Sheju said.

“Those days, attacks came at any time because borders were porous. But not anymore. The situation is under control due to the actions of the government and the military,” he said.

“Your people are cooperating and assisting us greatly. We are grateful to the Theatre Commander and to everyone involved in keeping peace.”, he added.

During the two-day operational visit, General Shuabu also inspected refurbished military hardware and vehicles at the 7 Division Engineering Corps, as well as commissioned transit accommodation for troops, as well as the injured troops at the 7 Division Hospital, Maiduguri.